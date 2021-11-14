Fortnite and Among Us collaboration: Expected release date, teasers, leaks and more

Fortnite and Among Us are two of the biggest names in the gaming industry right now. One is a battle royale and the other is a social deduction game that shot to fame during the pandemic. Fans have been asking for a crossover for months and it looks like it's finally going to happen.

After Fortnite reached out to the Among Us developer team, they finally admitted to having taken inspiration for "Impostor Mode." Soon after, they asked InnerSloth LLC if they wanted to work together on something. Sadly, there has been no official answer but a few teasers have been revealed.

Fortnite @FortniteGame @AmongUsGame Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime? @AmongUsGame Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?

Fortnite and Among Us collaboration teaser

Prior to the most recent major update, data miners were able to uncover a treasure trove of information. Among the leaks were a few pictures showing a very popular entity in Fortnite - Kevin the Cube.

WalterBlack @WalterBlacco @FortniteGame Among us X Imposters mode from Fortnite: Battle royale @FortniteGame Among us X Imposters mode from Fortnite: Battle royale https://t.co/MI7H8OEXdq

However, it's unclear if the developers added a Purple cube simply for esthetics or to get even with Epic Games. Nonetheless, based on rumors, a possible Fortnite and Among Us collaboration is indeed in the works as confirmed by their interactions on Twitter. Whether or not Kevin will have anything to do with it is left to be seen.

When will the Fortnite and Among Us collaboration happen?

If a collaboration is taking place, it's likely to occur sometime during Fortnite Chapter 3. This could either be during the first week of December or sometime early next year.

With the current season nearly coming to an end, there is no time left for dthe evelopers to create cosmetics for this season. Furthermore, with Naruto hogging the spotlight from November 16 onward, having other collaborations is not going to be a smart marketing move.

What sort of cosmetics could players expect to see as part of the Fortnite and Among Us collaboration

Back Blings are definitely going to be part of the cosmetic sets. As stated by many fans, mini crewmates would make for the perfect item for Fortnite and Among Us collaboration.

They could either be static or reactive in nature. If they are reactive in nature, they would probably react every time the player gets an elimination. In addition to Back Blings, Crewmate Outfits will also be a part of this collaboration.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While players are speculating that the Fortnite and Among Us collaboration will be part of the new Battle Pass, that's not likely to happen. Given that Epic Games has things planned far in advance, other features would have already been put into place. Nevertheless, players can remain optimistic regarding the same.

Edited by Danyal Arabi