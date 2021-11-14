Fortnite Chapter 3: Top 5 Anime Characters who may follow after Naruto

With the Naruto collaboration coming out soon and Fortnite Chapter 3 supposedly around the corner, one has to wonder, "What could be next for the game?"

Given that Epic Games is slowly pushing into the world of anime, what collaborations could be next? With potentially hundreds of anime to choose from, which ones would make it to the game?

It's hard to answer these questions as of now. However, based on popular demand, a few speculations can be drawn.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Naruto X Fortnite teaser will surpass the Chapter 2 trailer tweet in terms of likes in 1-2 hours.



This makes the tweet the 2nd most liked tweet that Fortnite has ever posted (AFAIK).



This collaboration is already a success and a great foundation for big things to come. The Naruto X Fortnite teaser will surpass the Chapter 2 trailer tweet in terms of likes in 1-2 hours.This makes the tweet the 2nd most liked tweet that Fortnite has ever posted (AFAIK).This collaboration is already a success and a great foundation for big things to come. https://t.co/39NtqsmfJ7

These anime would make for excellent collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 3

5) Full Metal Alchemist

Edward and Alphonse Elric have been famous figureheads in the anime community for years. Although the plot and the show's opening episode can't exactly be termed as PG-13, the series nonetheless is brilliant.

The brothers-in-arms would make for excellent skins in Fortnite Chapter 3. One decked out in armor, while the other had a metal arm and a leg. In addition to looking good, they would even play a part in showcasing inclusiveness in-game.

4) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

LILBMXMAN66 @lilbmxman66 @DonaldMustard @FortniteGame

Can we get a Demon Slayer Collab ???? Lol, I would love to see anyone from any of the Hashira or even Tanjiro. Shinobu is my favorite 😍😈💯🤘 Can we get a Demon Slayer Collab ???? Lol, I would love to see anyone from any of the Hashira or even Tanjiro. Shinobu is my favorite 😍😈💯🤘 @DonaldMustard @FortniteGame Can we get a Demon Slayer Collab ???? Lol, I would love to see anyone from any of the Hashira or even Tanjiro. Shinobu is my favorite 😍😈💯🤘 https://t.co/F8fb3lsVUs

After losing his family to demons, young Tanjiro Kamado dedicates his life to becoming a demon slayer. Much like Charlotte's skin in the current season, Tanjiro could be showcased similarly.

The skin could be a Battle Pass exclusive featuring multiple edit styles, a Nichirin Sword and other cosmetic items. Even though the show hasn't been renewed for a third season, that shouldn't be a problem in collaboration with Fortnite Chapter 3.

3) One Punch Man

Saitama, also referred to as the "One-Punch Man," has been a constant request for fans. The anime continued to grow in popularity and was even added to Netflix in 2017.

While it's unlikely that the superhero would fit in Fortnite Chapter 3's storyline, the skin would indeed be a wholesome addition to the game. It'll be interesting to see what edit styles the developers will be able to envision.

2) One Piece

Renazerz'Art @RenazerzArt @Fortnite_ES Espero que mi Luffy esté algún día en Fortnite 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Fortnite x One Piece @Fortnite_ES Espero que mi Luffy esté algún día en Fortnite 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Fortnite x One Piece https://t.co/FWZKSMzcAq

One Piece is synonymous with pirates and is also well known for the number of episodes currently available for viewing. It has become a hit in countries around the world and has made its way into pop culture.

Adding characters from the series to Fortnite Chapter 3 would be a massive task for developers. Nevertheless, if done correctly, it would create a huge hype and generate a lot of revenue.

1) Mobile Suit Gundam

With Fortnite Chapter 3's storyline rumored to take a deep dive into the origins of "The Seven," Mobile Suit Gundam will make for the perfect collaboration. Although the skins would have to be designed to maintain aspect ratios, it would be a great addition to the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha