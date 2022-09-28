Fortnite Anime Legends Pack: Is it worth buying?

The Fortnite Anime Legends Pack is expected to be out in less than three weeks and will feature new takes on some of the most popular Fortnite skins, including Midas. In total, players who purchase the pack will avail 10 new cosmetic items.

As Epic Games has announced, the pack will reach retail stores on October 14, and will also be available in the digital version just eight days later.

This article attempts to cover everything you need to know about the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack, including all cosmetic items that come with it, the price of the pack, and whether or not it's worth buying.

Fortnite Anime Legends Pack comes with three different skins

Midas is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite Battle Royale history. He was first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2 of the game and has played a huge role in the storyline.

The character is one of the best skins in the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack and once again, he has the Golden Touch, a special ability that allows him to give a special gold, toon-shaded wrap to any weapon he touches.

Midas comes in two different styles, a Golden Crash back bling and a 24-karat katana pickaxe.

Midas is the most amazing skin in the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack (Image via Epic Games)

Penny is another popular character that will be a part of the new pack. She has gained a lot of popularity in Fortnite: Save the World and Epic Games has decided to bring her to the Battle Royale mode as well.

The new variant of Penny is called Ready Penny and comes with a Little Black Bag Back Bling and a Glimmering Edge pickaxe.

The toon variant of Penny is coming with the new Fortnite pack (Image via Epic Games)

Rox is the third character to be included in the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack. Many players remember her from the Season 9 Battle Pass, and this is her only non-Battle Pass variant in the game.

She also comes with a special Back Bling and a pickaxe.

Rox is coming back to Fortnite Battle Royale (Image via Epic Games)

In addition to the nine cosmetic items mentioned above, every owner of the upcoming pack will receive the Lil' Kart emote.

Is the new pack worth it?

The Fortnite Anime Legends Pack costs $19.99 and will be available in the Item Shop. The pack has three Epic outfits, which would be worth 4,500 V-Bucks if purchased separately.

Furthermore, the pack has three different rare pickaxes worth 2,400 V-Bucks in total. There are also Back Blings, but they usually come bundled with skins and cannot be purchased separately.

Lil' Kart emote is coming with the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack (Image via Epic Games)

Lastly, Lil' Kart is a Rare emote, which means that its cost would be 500 V-Bucks if it was released separately to the Item Shop.

In total, the value of all of the items from the new pack is 7,400 V-Bucks. Purchasing this amount of V-Bucks would cost around $50, which makes the upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale pack a worthy purchase.

It's also important to note that some reputable online sellers such as CDKeys, have digital codes for the pack costing around $13, making it a fantastic deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far