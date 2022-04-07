Fortnite artwork sums up the game's entire existence in one magnificent picture

Fortnite began in 2017 with what is now referred to as Season 1. Now that there have been multiple chapters, the seasons have been delegated into chapters and seasons. There have been 20 seasons so far, with Chapter 3 Season 2 being the latest.

Most seasons have had a storyline that has compounded on the previous one. It may be difficult to remember or imagine, but the original superhero season with Omega and Valor does eventually flow into the Nexus War season.

Though it may not seem so, everything has seamlessly flown from one plot to another over the last four years in Fortnite. There's been a massive storyline and tons of characters, which one artist has put into a visual medium. Here's what it looks like.

Fortnite artists tells the story of the game in one stunning piece

Since the beginning of Fortnite, there have been influential characters who have driven the storyline and lore further.

A lot of those characters are prominently featured in the artwork below. Characters from Fish Stick to The Batman Who Laughs are also part of the art. These characters help tell the story of the game, even if they weren't part of the storyline.

Fish Stick is an original skin that has had several reskins and variations. He's been a part of a lot of battle passes, so he's rightfully earned his spot. When it comes to The Batman Who Laughs, things get a bit more interesting.

This wasn't as prominent a character, and wasn't too popular in the Item Shop. However, it can be seen as a placeholder for the many collaborations that the game has had.

Conversely, that character was featured in a canon Fortnite crossover comic, so he's also earned a spot. As for the rest of them, the most important characters in the game are illustrated to perfection.

The artwork (Image via Kakaldeira on Twitter)

Drift may be the most influential character, earning him a spot in the artwork. Without Drift's arrival on the island, most of the universes that have dropped characters into the game would never have done so.

Other prominent characters like Midas, Batman, The Foundation (and a few other members of The Seven), Bunker Jonesy and Mecha Team Leader are seen in the piece.

Two of the most influential characters that are shown are the Cube Queen and Doctor Slone, who are working together to try and end the game for good. As the game progresses, more characters like that will earn their place in the pantheon of the game.

