How to get the Batman Who Laughs Fortnite skin in Chapter 2 Season 8

The next comic series incorporating the DC/Fortnite universe will showcase a new skin called the Batman Who Laughs. The Batman/Fortnite: Foundation comic is an upcoming series that picks up where Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point left off and will include more lore to play off of Season 8.

Many Fortnite players are wondering how to get their hands on the Batman Who Laughs skin. Like the previous comic series with Batman and Fortnite, a digital counterpart arises from the paperback version to complement the story.

Batman Who Laughs code available in the Batman/Fortnite: Foundation comic book

The best way to obtain the Batman Who Laughs skin in Fortnite Season 8 is to acquire a copy of the Batman/Fortnite: Foundation comic. This issue will come with a redeemable code.

Players can unlock this skin by cashing in the code on the Epic Games' redeemable code website.

Additionally, Epic Games states that the Robin's Perch Back Bling and Dark Days loading screen are also part of the bundle that is unlocked with the code. Fortnite players who are averse to enjoying comics at their local store won't miss out on Batman/Fortnite fun, as this entire kit will be available for purchase.

Starting on 26 October 2021 at 8.00pm Eastern Standard Time, the Batman Who Laughs outfit and its accessories can be bought from the Fortnite shop using V-Bucks.

DC and Fortnite seem to be heading down a highly successful path together, considering their numerous collaborations on ingenious skins, ideas, and other concepts.

The Batman/Fortnite: Foundation comic meshes 2 great storylines together. Epic Games stated that the Zero Point energy is continuing along the Gotham Harbor, a perfect set up for a superhero comic that includes a riveting villain.

Eager Fortnite players should check out the skin within the in-game shop at the very least. Apart from that, the comics seem to be quite riveting and intriguing in their own regard.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul