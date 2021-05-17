Fortnite Batman Zero Point: Issue #3 hints at a major fight between Snake Eyes and Batman

One of the main talking points of Fortnite Season 6 has been the awe-inspiring Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics that showcase a parallel storyline in Fortnite. In it, Batman and his entourage are out trying to uncover the secrets behind Zero Point.

While the comics feature many familiar faces, the relationship between Batman and Catwoman has become a talking point for many fans. However, despite the budding love story, the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic issue #3 drops hints that Batman is about to face off against possibly the toughest advisory yet.

Also Read: Batman and Catwoman are teaming up in the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics

Fortnite Batman Zero Point: Batman vs Snake Eyes

Fortnite fans have already got a glimpse of Batman fighting various villains and no good doers in the Fortnite Batman Zero Point Comic, but perhaps this latest encounter will test the caped crusader and push him to his limits.

Unlike most other advisories that Batman has faced off within the loop, Snake Eyes is dangerous. Unlike the caped crusader, who focuses on just a few gadgets, Snake Eyes will use just about anything to get the job done.

According to his lore, he is an expert in all NATO and Warsaw Pact small arms and has a black belt in 12 different fighting styles. Fans of the character would be well aware that besides guns, Snake Eyes is highly proficient in hand-to-hand combat, using his Japanese-style sword. All of these skillsets are made even more deadly because he's also a master of stealth.

Batman/Fortnite issue 3 is out May 18... but I’m sending it to Drew right now!!!



Be warned... seeing the awesomeness of Batman fighting Snake Eyes may melt your face!!! pic.twitter.com/J3lqjZ7gFj — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) May 15, 2021

While there is much to be anticipated about the #3 issue of Fortnite Batman Zero Point Comics, the official blog post does shed some light on the events that will unfold in this issue.

"Worlds collide on the Island as the unstoppable ninja goes up against Batman! But can either of them win the fight when neither of them can remember why they’re fighting, nor escape this twisted version of Groundhog’s Day? Will Batman even remember that he’s got to find a way back to Catwoman, all the while trying to figure out how to get back to Gotham City? And just what is Harley Quinn doing here?"

On a side note, players who have purchased issue #3 of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics will also be able to redeem the code within the comics to receive Catwoman's Grappling Claw Pickaxe.

Here is Catwoman's Grappling Claw Pickaxe, the reward for purchasing the 3rd Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point issue. pic.twitter.com/N0BOpXftw3 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 2, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Catwoman skin - Release date, how to claim, variants, and more