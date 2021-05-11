Fortnite Catwoman skin: Release date, how to claim, variants and more

The Fortnite 16.40 update just went live, and fans were introduced to the Catwoman skin that's scheduled to arrive in the game.

The Fortnite Catwoman skin will be a part of the Catwoman Zero bundle, just like the Batman Zero bundle. The claw that's seen in the image with her is how her pickaxe is going to look. Players who buy the third issue of Batman Fortnite Zero Point comics will receive a code for the pickaxe.

When does the Fortnite Catwoman skin come to the game?

The "Catwoman Zero" skin is now officially a skin!



Fortnite has confirmed that it will release on May 18! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 6, 2021

On May 4th, the second issue of the Batman x Fortnite comics went live. Players received a free code for Batman's Zero Wing glider with it, and the Batman Zero bundle was seen in the item shop.

Something similar is expected with the Fortnite Catwoman skin and her bundle. The third issue of the comics is scheduled to go live on May 18th. Players who buy the comics will get a free code for Catwoman's Grappling Claw pickaxe. On that very day, her skin bundle will be available in the item shop as well.

Since there has been no tournament or promotional event announced for the Fortnite Catwoman skin so far, the only way to claim this skin would be by purchasing it from the item shop.

The Fortnite Catwoman skin may be priced at 1500 V-Bucks if players are to go by the example set by the Batman Zero skin. The Catwoman Zero bundle may cost around 2100 V-Bucks as well. However, this is mere peculation, and the prices are subject to change.

For now, it looks like she's only getting a skin and a pickaxe in the game, but there's a chance that she may get her own glider as well. Otherwise, a bundle doesn't really make much sense.

It's really difficult to say if the Fortnite Catwoman skin will receive any variants or not. For now, Batman is the only character who's scheduled to receive a skin variant. It's unlikely that there will be any variants for the Fortnite Catwoman skin, but then again, Epic Games is highly unpredictable at times, so there's a chance she'll get a style edit or two too.