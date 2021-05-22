Fortnite Batman Zero Point: Issue #6 might reveal the final villain and set the course for Season 7

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point storyline is bringing interesting new details to the ongoing Fortnite storyline. While on one hand, the island is dealing with a primal infection, on the other hand, Batman is dealing with his issues on the island.

The Fortnite x Batman comics and the storyline in the game run parallelly. This means that whatever happens in the comics will be reflected in the Fortnite storyline.

For now, the comics haven't shown the Guardian Towers, or the primal infection, but with three issues remaining, there's a lot that can possibly happen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the possible courses for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

The Fortnite x Batman comics issue #4 is releases on June 1st. This is exactly a week before the new season. So, players can expect this comic issue to set the tone for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Moving on, the final issue of the Fortnite x Batman comics releases on July 6th, almost a month into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. While there may not be any major map changes after the final issue drops, there may be small minor additions when the new season begins.

In the fifth issue of the comics, Batman and his teammates make it to the I.O. Bunkers, and they're standing over what looks like the Zero Point.

- Possible Season 6 POI Leak? -



In the description of the 5th Batman/Fortnite comic (Release: June 15), Batman and other characters explore an "underground complex of the island" to escape the loop.



Underground POIs in Season 6?



(Thanks to @fortnite_stw for the information!) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

Given that the I.O. Bunkers are very secretive, it's unlikely that Batman may have reached that place on his own. There's a chance that he ends up working with Jonesy to reach that place. While there may be a huge standoff at the I.O. Bunker with the leaders of the I.O., there's another possibility that everyone needs to consider.

Is Joker involved in the Fortnite x Batman storyline by any chance?

Anyone who's been playing Fortnite for a while now will have noticed that the Last Laugh Bundle is still in the Fortnite item shop. It could be very insignificant and amount to nothing, or it could be hinting that the Clown Prince of Crime is up to no good here either.

There's a possibility that the Joker has laced the entire place with bombs, causing the place to explode. Following this explosion, Batman and some of his teammates could get sucked into the Zero Point again, resulting ina complete new futuristic timeline.

The Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle in the item shop (Image via Epic Games)

This bit seems somewhat unlikely because there's no way Epic Games will change the map in the middle of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. However, there's also a very small possibility that whatever happens in the final issue of the comics will lead to the end of season event, bringing a fitting conclusion to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

The Foundation, however, is a wild card. It's going to be very interesting to see how Epic Games decides to utilize him in Fortnite. Given that there are a good deal of DC characters in Fortnite, it wouldn't be a surprise if players saw some more characters like Nightwing or Robin.