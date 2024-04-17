Fortnite Beat Builder: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite Festival, with the developers Rock Band involved, has certainly livened up the overall ecosystem of the game after its launch in Chapter 5 Season 1, bringing a world of rhythm-based games for players to explore. However, the introduction of the Festival seems to have given creators an idea of what they can do with the capabilities of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite and this is perfectly highlighted in the Beat Builder map.

The Beat Builder map, created by Fortnite Creator karta, brings the excitement of the Fortnite Festival game mode to the Creative mode and introduces twists that tie the game mode back to the game's building roots. This article will break down how you can find the Beat Builder map and experience a new facet of the classic Festival experience.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Beat Builder map

UEFN map code

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

With the unique idea, execution, and overall design of the Beat Builder map, it has managed to make some noise within the community. However, with the map being relatively new, it can be difficult to find it on the Discover menu. So, make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Beat Builder map: 2008-2355-7803. Once you've entered the assigned map code, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Beat Builder map and you can now be ready to get into a match.

How to play

Expand Tweet

After loading into a match on the Beat Builder map, you will spawn in a hub area that, much like the Festival game mode, allows you to choose your song and difficulty for yourself. After making your selections, you can start a match and will be teleported to a platform where you will be performing.

While the Festival game mode utilises blocks as notes, much like Rockband, that players have to hit to play along with the song, the Beat Builder map prompts players with certain builds that they have to match with to play along.

This unique mechanic not only allows you to experience the rhythm-based phenomenon of the Festival in an entirely different light but also allows you to practice the speed of your building, something that you can use in a regular Battle Royale match too.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback