Fortnite BHE 1v1 Build Fights: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Building is one of the flagship aspects of Fortnite's gameplay, allowing players to build their own cover and protect themselves in a way they cannot in most other Battle Royales. Practicing build fights in Creative mode is one of the best ways to prepare yourself for the intense battles that await you on the Island, and this is where the BHE 1v1 Build Fights map comes in.

BHE 1v1 Build Fights is one of the simplest yet most beloved maps in Fortnite's long list of experiences, providing players with the opportunity to either engage in calculated 1v1 build battles or join a battlefield filled with chaos within a small area.

This article will break down how players can find and join the Fortnite BHE 1v1 Build Fights map, allowing them to explore what this UEFN experience holds for them.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite BHE 1v1 Build Fights

Expand Tweet

UEFN map code

Since BHE 1v1 Build Fights is one of the most popular Creative maps in the game and has been around for years, players can easily find the experience on the Discover page. However, if players can't find the map, they can go to the search icon in the top-left corner of the main in-game lobby.

Here, players will see a search bar prompting them to input the designated UEFN map code for BHE 1v1 Build Fights: 8064-7152-2934. Once players have entered the code, they need to hit confirm. This will change their current game mode to the BHE 1v1 Build Fights, and players can now ready up and join a match.

How to play

The weapon vault in BHE 1v1 Build Fights (Image via Epic Games || jayco on YouTube)

Once the match begins, players will be transported to the BHE 1v1 Build Fights weapon vault, where players can find almost every weapon from Fortnite's past and present, including the new Midas Drum Gun from the v29.10 update.

Players are free to choose whatever weapons they want to equip themselves with, and while there are guns laid out in the play area, players can return to the weapon vault if they want to change their loadout up with interference. Once done, they can head out into the play area through the vault door.

Depending on the number of people in a match, players can either simply engage in a 1v1 battle with an enemy or a Free For All battle with the players in the lobby. The map has infinite respawns and does provide XP for the Fortnite Battle Pass, and players can keep competing to their heart's content until all players leave or the server resets.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!