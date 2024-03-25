LEGO Fortnite Toybox Team Battles: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

LEGO Fortnite, ever since its introduction at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1, has become a cornerstone of the original game's ecosystem, providing players with a vast open world filled with LEGO bricks to explore. However, with the launch of UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) for the LEGO game mode, both the developers and creators can add a whole new layer to the LEGO experience with innovative maps.

One of these new maps is the Toybox Team Battles, built in UEFN by creator and veteran Fortnite personality on X, iFireMonkey. The map features PvP elements, much like the previously released LEGO Prop Hunt map, and allows players to experience the LEGO world in a more competitive light.

This article will explain how players can find the LEGO Fortnite Toybox Team Battles map and jump into combat with LEGO weapons and tools.

Everything you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Toybox Team Battle map

UEFN map code

Players can seamlessly find the LEGO Toybox Team Battles map through the in-game menu by navigating to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Battle Royale lobby. Here, they will see a search bar prompting them to put in the UEFN map code for the LEGO Toybox Team Battles map: 4382-1331-3901.

Once players have put in the designated code for the UEFN map, they can hit the confirm button. This will change their current game mode to the LEGO Toybox Team Battles map, and you can now queue up for a game solo or with friends, jumping into LEGO madness.

How to play

Once you enter a match, you will be assigned to one of two teams: Team 1 and Team 2. After getting assigned, players can collect the weapons currently available in the LEGO game mode: the Explosive Goo Gun and the Kymera Ray Gun. They can then jump down into the Toybox to engage in battle with others.

Remember that the game mode can have up to 32 players in a match, pitting two teams of 16 against each other, so be prepared to witness the chaos that ensues. Additionally, the LEGO Toybox Team Battles has its benefits as players can earn a ton of XP for the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass by hitting certain milestones, such as a 5x Killstreak and 15 Minutes Played.

As the UEFN side of LEGO continues to grow, the LEGO Fortnite Toybox Team Battles map allows players to engage in PvP combat with a limited yet effective arsenal.

