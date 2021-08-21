Fortnite 'Bim Bam Boom' emote has French people mortified; this is why

A couple of days ago, prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR revealed that a French website had received information for an upcoming Icon Series emote featuring the famous song "Bim Bam Toi."

The information couldn't be confirmed at that time due to lack of validation, but loopers were hopeful that the catchy song along with the emote would indeed come to the game.

According to a French news website, French singer "Carla" will get her own ICON emote in Fortnite on August 21. 👀



The ICON emote will use the song "Bim Bam Toi" if this news turns out to be true!



(Thanks to @Ikran____ & @InfoFortniteFR for making me aware of this) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 12, 2021

Following a leak by HYPEX, the emote made its first appearance, and today (August 21), the "Bim Bam Boom" emote was officially added to the game for players to purchase.

Although it was first thought to be an Icon Series emote, it has now been confirmed as a Rare one and can be purchased from the in-game Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks.

Bim 💥 Bam 💥 Boom 💥



Make an entrance with the new Bim Bam Boom Emote. pic.twitter.com/pcrrlydiAo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2021

By the looks of it, the Fortnite community has gotten into the groove with this catchy emote, and content creators such as Nicholas Amyoony, better known as Nick Eh 30, have been enjoying it.

Given their track record of integrating pop culture into Fortnite, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games introduced this catchy song into the game, alongside the dance moves as well.

It is kinda fire ngl — Use creator code : The_BlackZodiac (@The_BlackZodiac) August 21, 2021

Now, while players worldwide seem to be enjoying this new emote, many French Fortnite players and netizens are profoundly disgusted that this song has made it into Fortnite. As strange as this may seem, they do have a valid reason of sorts.

Why are French Fortnite players and netizens upset and disgusted by the "Bim Bam Boom" emote?

As soon as the emote went live and hit the Item Shop, French players took to Twitter to showcase their disgust. Lots of other players from across the world also began to take notice.

I’ve been seeing a lot of people that don’t like the Bim Bam Toi emote;



All the people i’ve seen who dislike it are from France or are French, is there a reason for this? 😥 — polaq (@polaqwym) August 20, 2021

According to the general consensus, the song was made into a trend by a French influencer on TikTok named Juju Fitcats, following which it began receiving a lot of hate.

Speaking about the emote, one netizen wrote:

"You cannot understand how we suffered in France in 2019 when Juju did an UNBEARABLE tiktok on this stupid music that hits your head, and that spoils your nights! YOU CANNOT UNDERSTAND."

"Yes man you can not understand how we suffered in France in 2019 when juju did an UNBEARABLE tiktok on this stupid music that hits your head that spoils your nights YOU CANNOT UNDERSTAND AAAAAAAHHHH" basic translation from French to English — Praveen (@Praveenakaash) August 20, 2021

Given that TikTok trends spread like wildfire, the song was the most popular in France in 2019, and most people are fed up with hearing it on loop. It would seem that much like other trendy music tracks such as Baby Shark or Despacito, Bim Bam Toi grew from a fun trend to something people despised.

Here are a few reactions from netizens and Fortnite players regarding this topic:

it was THIS video btw, there was a lot of memes with this video, that's why we hate it pic.twitter.com/XNsZL17q4R — Yurika  (@imyurika_) August 20, 2021

You would hear the song 15 times a day and it's very repetitive sooo — Franklin (@Frankl1Trempl1) August 20, 2021

A bad one — FNAFlamby  (@FNAFlamby) August 20, 2021

uuuh, no? I've personally hated this song from the start, it's a really annoying song that repeats itself over and over again it's painful, a lot of people don't want to hear this song ever again. Also tiktok is an aweful app. — Chopper Goat (@chopper_goat) August 20, 2021

Just googled it and I was welcomed with "Instagram star and web-based social networking influencer" and closed it so fast... SO FAST. — Potatostein CEO of slow lineart (@Von_Potatostein) August 20, 2021

Probably because it's... EVERYWHERE. — Mr. Holodoc (@Mr_Holodoc) August 20, 2021

And above all, the music sounds childish to the people from France — Maurice  (@UnknowwHuman) August 20, 2021

Its the French version of Despacito . Its a good song but they must have heard it EVERYWHERE and EVERYDAY. I can see why it would be annoying for them — DokiDoki + (@AyaYourShame) August 21, 2021

Despite the backlash from French players and netizens, fans from other parts of the world love the emote. Though it may get stale after a while, players who hate it will still have to put up with it in-game.

Also read: Google wanted Fortnite so bad they teamed up with Tencent for a 'hostile takeover,' explains Tim Sweeney

Edited by Ravi Iyer