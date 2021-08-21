Fortnite 'Bim Bam Boom' emote has French people mortified; this is why

A couple of days ago, prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR revealed that a French website had received information for an upcoming Icon Series emote featuring the famous song "Bim Bam Toi."
The information couldn't be confirmed at that time due to lack of validation, but loopers were hopeful that the catchy song along with the emote would indeed come to the game.
Following a leak by HYPEX, the emote made its first appearance, and today (August 21), the "Bim Bam Boom" emote was officially added to the game for players to purchase.
Although it was first thought to be an Icon Series emote, it has now been confirmed as a Rare one and can be purchased from the in-game Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks.
By the looks of it, the Fortnite community has gotten into the groove with this catchy emote, and content creators such as Nicholas Amyoony, better known as Nick Eh 30, have been enjoying it.
Given their track record of integrating pop culture into Fortnite, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games introduced this catchy song into the game, alongside the dance moves as well.
Now, while players worldwide seem to be enjoying this new emote, many French Fortnite players and netizens are profoundly disgusted that this song has made it into Fortnite. As strange as this may seem, they do have a valid reason of sorts.
Why are French Fortnite players and netizens upset and disgusted by the "Bim Bam Boom" emote?
As soon as the emote went live and hit the Item Shop, French players took to Twitter to showcase their disgust. Lots of other players from across the world also began to take notice.
According to the general consensus, the song was made into a trend by a French influencer on TikTok named Juju Fitcats, following which it began receiving a lot of hate.
Speaking about the emote, one netizen wrote:
"You cannot understand how we suffered in France in 2019 when Juju did an UNBEARABLE tiktok on this stupid music that hits your head, and that spoils your nights! YOU CANNOT UNDERSTAND."
Given that TikTok trends spread like wildfire, the song was the most popular in France in 2019, and most people are fed up with hearing it on loop. It would seem that much like other trendy music tracks such as Baby Shark or Despacito, Bim Bam Toi grew from a fun trend to something people despised.
Here are a few reactions from netizens and Fortnite players regarding this topic:
Despite the backlash from French players and netizens, fans from other parts of the world love the emote. Though it may get stale after a while, players who hate it will still have to put up with it in-game.
