Fortnite Black Widow Outfit unvaulted after four years, community left speechless

In a surprising twist, the Fortnite community has been left in awe as the classic Black Widow Outfit, along with her Widow's Pirouette emote, has returned to the Item Shop after being absent from the game for four and a half years. The surprising revival of one of the first Marvel skins has sparked a wave of nostalgia among players who remember the skin's original release in Chapter 1.

Fortnite has always been known for its dynamic landscape, with a frequently rotating Item Shop cycling through multiple in-game outfits and other cosmetics.

However, the return of the Black Widow Outfit after an astonishing 1,668 days has taken many players by surprise. Fans and collectors who missed out on the skin's initial release or those who have eagerly waited for it to return are now rushing to acquire it.

The Black Widow Outfit from Chapter 1 finally returns to Fortnite

The Black Widow Outfit was first added to the game during the Avengers: Endgame crossover event in Chapter 1 Season 8. The collaboration brought heroes from the Marvel universe into Fortnite and, with it, a special Endgame game mode that involved the return of Thanos, accompanied by his Chitauri army.

The Black Widow Outfit, being one of the very first collaborations in the game, became a fan favorite skin, capturing the essence of the iconic Marvel hero. Its return also aligns with the OG theme of Chapter 4 Season 5, and it seems fitting that one of the rarest skins is back during the game's nostalgic trip to Chapter 1.

Alongside the Black Widow Outfit, the Widow's Pirouette emote has also returned to the Item Shop. The emote has been a part of the game's culture ever since its release. It perfectly complements the agility and grace of the Black Widow character, providing players with a chance to showcase their moves in-game.

While the return of the Black Widow Outfit and the Widow's Pirouette emote has taken the Fortnite community by storm, a key element of the ensemble, the Widow's Bite Pickaxe, is missing. This has left players wondering if Epic Games has plans to reintroduce it in the future, especially since it is one of the most beloved pickaxes in the game's vast array of cosmetics.

Fortnite community reacts to the return of the Black Widow Outfit

The return of the Black Widow Outfit has stirred up a flurry of comments within the game's community. Some players are speculating that this could open the doors for more iconic skins to return to the game.

Meanwhile, others have highlighted the absence of the Widow's Bite Pickaxe, either celebrating the fact that it stays a rare cosmetic or demanding Epic Games to bring it back.

Here are some notable responses from the community:

As players rush to get their hands on the Black Widow outfit, it could be perfect for the upcoming Big Bang live event.

