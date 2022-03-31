Fortnite broke the Midas Rex skin so much that it's now pay-to-win

Some Fortnite cosmetics inadvertently become pay-to-win. There is often an unintended advantage to having certain skins or emotes, which is purely coincidental as Epic Games tries to make every cosmetic fair. However, in some cases, this doesn't work out.

This is the case with the Lieutenant Evergreen skin, Neighborly Hang emote, Mystique skin, Mystique skin built-in emote, and more. A few players have pointed out that this might be the case with two other skins, one of which is Midas Rex. Here's how these skins are pay-to-win.

Midas Rex is among two Fortnite skins that are now being deemed pay-to-win

Midas Rex came as part of The Last Laugh bundle, which was purchased for about 30 USD. This is more than what most skins cost, so it can really be considered pay-to-win.

The advantage comes from how the skin looks in-game. Midas Rex is a different style for Midas, the gold-inducing character from Chapter 2 Season 1. Gold isn't a color that blends in well, but Midas Rex blends in more than he should.

In the locker, there's plenty of gold present on the skin since that's how it was designed. In-game, the gold appears to be completely absent. This leaves an incredibly dark (much darker than it should be) skin that is hard to locate.

Midas Rex is much darker in-game (Image via TaborHill on YouTube)

The skin gets even darker and more difficult to spot when the island goes dark. It doesn't appear to be a glitch that Fortnite gamers can induce because it happens simply by using the skin.

It also doesn't appear to be anything that Epic Games is looking to fix since the skin was introduced over a year and a half ago.

Though not to the same extent, the Mandalorian skin has the same advantage. It's supposed to be silver, just like it appears in the locker, but when used with full Beskar armor equipped, the skin appears much darker than it is supposed to. This issue is exacerbated when night falls.

This is clearly not intended for either skin, as nothing is supposed to be pay-to-win in Fortnite. However, if players want a little bit of an in-game advantage, the Midas Rex and Mandalorian skins are a good choice.

MkStarfighter @MkStarfighter Here’s everything we know about the Midas Rex skin so far: Here’s everything we know about the Midas Rex skin so far: https://t.co/dY1h1QaeVy

Since both of these skins have been out for so long (The Mandalorian released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5), this "issue" is unlikely to be fixed any time soon, if at all. For that reason, it's pretty safe to equip these skins as a main and enjoy the advantage they provide.

Edited by Danyal Arabi