Fortnite Bunker reveal: Batman finally unravels what's inside these indestructible bunkers

The bunkers in Fortnite have been a mystery for a while now, and it looks like this mystery will be solved in Fortnite x Batman comic issue 4.

The Fortnite x Batman comics have been taking the storyline forward exceptionally well, and it is a given that these comics will set the tone for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 as well.

Note: This article contains spoilers, reader discretion is advised.

What is within the bunkers in Fortnite?

As mentioned before, the bunkers in Fortnite have been a huge mystery for a while now. No one knows how to get inside them, leave alone what's inside them. However, thanks to Batman, the Caped Crusader and his friends will be able to access them in the upcoming Fortnite x Batman issue 4.

Under the bunker is a huge open space full of weapons. A little ahead, the team finds entrances to a few tunnels. The team decides to split up into smaller groups and explore these tunnels. Batman and Catwoman discover that the tunnel they were in led to a dead end.

They retrace their steps back only to find something shocking. It's best that readers know about this shock from the comics itself. The Fortnite x Batman Comics Issue 4 goes live this Tuesday, which is June 1st.

The comic is supposed to explain a lot about Reality Zero and other interesting aspects of lore that have been bothering the Fortnite community for a while now. The comic will also bring to players the identity of a few more characters who have managed to escape the loop before Batman or Catwoman managed to do so.

To top it off, the next issue of the Batman x Fortnite comics looks like it will be full of action and mystery. Fans can expect betrayal as well, and it's going to be from someone they least expect. There are just three more issues left for the entire series to conclude. Remeber, whatever happens in the comics will probably alter the reality in Fortnite forever.