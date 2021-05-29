Fortnite: Every character who has escaped the infinite island loop

The loop is one of the pillars of the lore in Fortnite. For now, it was just assumed that Batman, Catwoman, and Death Stroke had escaped the loop. However, recent information points to the fact that they weren't the only ones to get out of the loop.

The Fortnite x Batman comics have played a pivotal role in progressing the storyline over the course of this season. For a battle royale, it's rather difficult to tell a story via gameplay only. Having something to accompany it makes the entire process easier.

Note: This article contains spoilers, readers discretion is advised.

Who are the Fortnite characters that have escaped the loop?

On the final page of Fortnite x Batman comic issue 3, Death Stroke was seen holding Catwoman hostage. However, he had no ulterior motives for doing so. He just wanted to make sure that he wasn't attacked.

In Fortnite x Batman comic issue 4, it's revealed that there are a few more characters who have escaped the loop. These characters are Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolette, Eternal Voyager, Maggnus, and Bonehead. Surprisingly, Renegade Raider was the first to escape the loop in Fortnite.

This goes on to explain why the Renegade Raider skin wasn't seen in the Fortnite item shop for so long, making it one of the rarest skins in the game. That being said, it's interesting to note that none of these characters have been seen in the Fortnite item shop or in the game, for that matter, except for Bandolette.

The fact that Bandolette is still within the loop makes things slightly complicated. If she's in the loop, how is she still with Batman and the others? There's no doubting that Bandolette is acting suspiciously at the moment.

While Bandolette's intentions haven't been revealed yet, it can be easily ascertained that she is up to no good. Not only that, but she may also be working on behalf of the I.O. Fans will need to stay tuned to the Fortnite x Batman comics in order to find out more about Bandolette and her intentions.