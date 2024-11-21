Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix The Finale live event: How to watch, Juice WRLD, and what to expect

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix The Finale live event has been officially announced and the community is beyond excited for it. This will be the first in-game concert featuring multiple acts at once. The Finale live event featuring Juice WRLD had been teased for several days, and seeing not only him but three other artists in the lineup together is likely to bring a smile to everyone's face.

Here's everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix The Finale live event.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix The Finale live event

Expand Tweet

Trending

Get the Latest Updated Fortnite Interactive Map here.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix The Finale live event?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix The Finale in-game concert is set to go live on November 30, 2024, at 2 PM Eastern Time.

Here's the timing in all the major timezones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 11 AM

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 12 PM (Noon)

Central Daylight Time (CST): Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 1 PM

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 2 PM

Brazil, Rio de Janeiro (BRT): Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 4 PM

UTC: Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 7 PM

London, United Kingdom (BST): Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 8 PM

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Saturday, December 1, 2024, at 9 PM

India Standard Time (IST): Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 12:30 AM

China Standard Time: Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 3 AM

Japan Standard Time (JST): Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 4 AM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 5 AM

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 8 AM

In the past few years, the game server traffic during Fortnite events has been very high, resulting in numerous players missing out due to crashes and long online queues. Keeping this in mind, Epic Games has been doing event re-runs and the same will be done this timea around as well. The timings, however, are not confirmed yet.

How to watch Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix The Finale live event

Make sure to log into the game at least an hour before the event, so that you do not get stuck in the online queue or face any last-minute hassles. The live event will be available to join on the home page at least 10 to 15 minutes before the expected starting time.

Also read: Fortnite rumor: XXXTentacion collaboration could happen in January 2025

What can you expect from the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix The Finale live event?

Fortnite is famous for its live events, and it seems like Epic Games will outdo itself with this one. This is what the official Fortnite account on X had to say in the announcement:

"An in-game concert event - you’ve never been to places quite like this!"

It seems like Epic Games is going for a multi-dimensional and surreal theme, which will feature four different worlds for the artists that are going to be a part of the event:

Snoop Dogg

Eminem

Juice WRLD

Ice Spice

Moreover, fans can expect to get numerous teasers related to the Fortnite Chapter 6 theme and the storyline of the coming seasons. The concert will most likely feature the biggest rap hits from the abovementioned musicians and some unreleased songs too.

Two of the confirmed unreleased songs to be announced during this event are:

Another Part Of Me by Snoop Dogg featuring Sting

Empty Out Your Pockets by Juice WRLD

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix The Finale live event's free reward

All players who log into Fortnite between November 25, 2024, at 9 AM Eastern Time to November 30, 2024, at 10 PM Eastern Time will get the following items for free:

Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit

999 Knives Pickaxe

999 Knives Back Bling

Adventure, Remix’d Loading Screen

Number One Remix Loading Screen

Remix With the Golden Touch Loading Screen

Juice’s WRLD Loading Screen

It is to be noted that the Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit is different from the Juice WRLD Outfit. The Juice WRLD Outfit will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop from November 21, 2024.

Read more Fortnite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback