Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Crop circles and symbols spotted at secret coordinates

Players already know about the crop circles that have been appearing in-game as a prelude to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. However, what most of them aren't aware of is the fact that Epic Games has also created real-life crop circles and symbols.

During a recent Fortnite live stream, PWR Lachlan was left perplexed when symbols and the words "they're coming" flashed across his screen. In addition to these, kangaroos, coordinates and what seemed to be crop circles were also shown. However, at that time, no one knew that these crop circles were real.

Epic Games has actually gone through the trouble of creating real-life crop circles at certain locations to build hype for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

According to resident Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, the crop circles have been there since May 18th, 2021.

Fun Fact: According to Google Earth Pro, the Crop Circles have been here since May 18th, 2021.



The reason these don't show up on the normal website version is simply because the Desktop version [Google Earth Pro] updates faster than the website version. pic.twitter.com/uiaPoaf6Jo — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 4, 2021

Is there anything at these crop circles or are they just promotional pieces for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

While it's understandable why Epic Games would go through the effort of making these crop circles, the real question to be asked is: will fans find anything at these locations?

wow that would be next level cool — Bodil40 (@bodil40) June 4, 2021

Numerous fans seem to think that something could be found at these crop circle locations. However, that would be highly unlikely. For the most part, these crop circles and symbols are just decorative pieces to promote Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Despite the real-life crop circles just existing for show, the ones found in Fortnite will surely serve some purpose in the coming days. It remains to be seen what that purpose is, and how the theme of the new season will play into the whole equation.

Is the loop real?

Given how things are progressing and how brands like Oreo have even begun to talk about aliens, fans are hilariously beginning to wonder if everyone is stuck in Fortnite's loop as well.

The loop you mean pic.twitter.com/EpvT5su23v — Aye Yo (@FishSliced) June 4, 2021

It's easy to see that fans are hyped for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Twitter and Reddit are abuzz throughout the day, with fans dropping crazy theories and artwork in anticipation of the new season.

Things have escalated to such an extreme that the teaser for the new season was recently even spotted in New York's Times Square.

Epic Games is going all out this season. Hopefully, the hype will meet all expectations, and the Fortnite community will get its best season yet.

