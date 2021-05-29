Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Everything we know so far

Fortnite recently released the v16.50 update for Season 6. This update brought significant changes to the rest of the season. The v16.50 also leaked significant details regarding Season 7.

The current season will end on June 7th, and loopers anticipate that the upcoming season will kick off the very next day.

Several leaks from data miners have indicated that Fortnite will get an Alien theme in the upcoming season. This has already hyped up gamers as they are eager to know what to expect in the game after Season 6 is over.

Here's our FIRST SEASON 7 TEASERS, and there's a lot of references to Aliens... #Fortnite



via @FortTory pic.twitter.com/V0qtUQNmW3 — T5G (@Top5Gamingx) May 25, 2021

YouTuber Top5Gaming reveals in his recent video the leaks of the upcoming season. This article will discuss the leaks regarding Season 7 so far.

Fortnite: Leaks from data miners indicate Aliens in Season 7

Loopers have revealed that new craftable items were added, following the v16.50 update.

Active Power Cell, Resin, Blast Powder, Bacon and Batteries seem to be consumable items in Fortnite. However, data miners believe that these items will be used for crafting in Season 7.

Recently, data miners also revealed posters found in game files that showed Alien figurines holding hands with human counterparts and forming a chain.

Season 7 has to be themed around Aliens, right? pic.twitter.com/hGbKA0eHSJ — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) May 25, 2021

Loopers will encounter these posters once they head towards the Sweaty Sands. The walls and fences around this area are full of them. YouTuber Top5Gaming believes that this is a clear indication that Fortnite Season 7 will be Alien themed.

Alien posters are now scattered across the island! pic.twitter.com/MRFAe8bnK9 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) May 25, 2021

Data miners have also leaked an animation that was found in the in-game files. This animation shows an in-game character struggling to remain on its feet. It seems that some other force is interfering with its movement.

Top5Gaming believes that this animation resembles the abduction scene by UFOs. It was recently revealed that in Season 7, loopers will be abducted by UFOs and teleported to a random position in the map.

Here's the animation of when you get abducted by aliens? (via @gameshed_) pic.twitter.com/JvpbVjSPov — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

Recent leaks also revealed next month's Crew Challenge loading screen. The loading screen teases two silhouettes on either side, one of which indicates Loki while the other one is not clear to loopers.

Top5Gaming confirmed that loopers will get a Loki cosmetic in Fortnite Season 7. Dizzie outfit has also been leaked and data miners believe that it will be the starter pack skin for Season 7.

Data miners recently leaked several in-game audio clips that explicitly mentioned UFOs and Aliens.

Epic has also launched the Foreshadow Quests for Fortnite Season 6. Foreshadow Quests consists of several challenges and completing them will give gamers a considerable amount of XPs.

One of the challenges requires loopers to locate 5 CB radios and interact with them. Locating these radios can be tricky and interacting will reveal conversations that explicitly mention extra terrestrial figurines.

The Foreshadow quests rarity has been changed to Epic and they added that silhouette (bottom left).. Release date is unknown, they will appear once Epic grants them to players' profiles! pic.twitter.com/aZlFz8DJsY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

Another challenge requires gamers to destroy some spooky TV sets. These TV sets have a broadcasting mechanical voice that sounds unearthly.

These challenges are significant pointers that could reveal that Fortnite Season 7 will have an Alien theme.