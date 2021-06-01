Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Top 5 changes players can expect next season

Every new season of Fortnite brings something new to the game. In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, in addition to aliens, loopers can expect a lot of changes to come their way.

While most of this is still sheer speculation, based on leaks, at least a few of these changes, if not all, will be implemented into the game during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Without further ado, it's time to check out some possible changes that players will get to see in the new season.

Five predicted changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

1) New NPCs

New NPCs will definitely be added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. In fact, throughout Season 6, various NPCs were added to the game over the weeks for special events, and no doubt most of them will make it to the next season as well.

She will be a NPC!!!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/VErvMaE0jG — Natix | FN Leaks & News (@NatixLeaks) May 25, 2021

However, given the size of the map, and the ever-evolving storyline, it wouldn't be too surprising if Epic Games decided to add a couple of NPCs at the very start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

2) New Loot Pool

It's safe to say that using makeshift weapons for 11 weeks now has felt like a lifetime for some players. While some loopers enjoyed using makeshift weapons and upgrading them, others took to Twitter to rage about how useless they were.

makeshift weapons ruined fortnite — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) April 12, 2021

Hopefully, Epic Games expands the loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, giving players access to old weapons and perhaps even a few new ones. Who knows, with aliens about, players may be able to get their hands on some laser weapons in-game.

3) Original Skins

Collaborations are great for business and enthusiastic players, however, the somewhat lack of original skins in Season 6, did leave many players disappointed. No sooner had Neymar Jr. been revealed as the secret skin, players went full throttle at Epic Games, calling them out on social media for being "unoriginal."

Dont give anything about this skins :/ just want more cool original Fortnite skins :( — Hello-There (@Dikmbatwiterji1) March 13, 2021

Despite the callouts during the early days of the current season, the item shop later on began overflowing with "OG" cosmetics, emotes, and backblings that haven't been seen for over a year. Hopefully, the developers will continue this trend and bring back more original items that players have been longing after.

4) More crafting recipes

It goes without saying that the crafting system could use a few more recipes added to it. The ones at the moment are not bad, but for games such as Fortnite, given the vastness and gatherable items found on the map, a dozen or so recipes can be easily added in-game.

Hear me out, crafting recipe ideas for Fortnite, and this isn’t even all of them pic.twitter.com/p2TJ7HF65u — Not Jonesy (@JohnsWhicc) March 21, 2021

5) Vehicle mods

Players have already seen the first vehicle mod in-game, the Chonker's off-road tires. According to many leakers, more vehicle mods will be coming to the game soon. There's a real possibility that more mods will come during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, given that files for other mods were discovered in-game a while back.

Upcoming #Fortnite Car Mods:



• Rear Vehicle Bumper "Mega Booster"

• Front Vehicle Bumper "Scooper"



via @Mang0e_ pic.twitter.com/hi4OC94oKr — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) April 13, 2021

