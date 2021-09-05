Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skins: All leaked cosmetics and everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will kick off in less than ten days time. As the number of days are shrinking, the hype around the upcoming season is getting stronger and stronger. Gamers have been quite eager to know about the various aspects of the season ahead.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks have already started coming in through several data miners. These leaks have been giving a proper picture regarding the upcoming season, especially the Battle Pass.

Several Fortnite leaks have revealed the probable skins that will be a part of the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

This article will discuss the upcoming Battle Pass skins that have been recently revealed.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Naruto steals the limelight, takes Tier 1 slot

Popular anime character, Naruto Uzumaki, has been the talk of town in recent times. The Epic v Apple lawsuit revealed that the developers intended to bring out the skin back in Season 5. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the project had to be delayed. The documents that were leaked during the lawsuit were pivotal in engaging gamers in the issue. Apparently, the entire community was curious to know when Naruto will arrive in Fortnite.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Epic was considering rolling out the coveted Naruto skin in the upcoming season. The rumor was confirmed by several data miners. It was recently reported that Epic has gained access to the rights of Naruto and that they will add him to the Battle Pass as a Tier 1 skin.

Epic Games has successfully obtained the rights to Naruto and is now working on implementing the character into an upcoming Battle Pass. #Fortnite



(via @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/tWUtGB8HD9 — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) July 31, 2021

Kevin the Cube was absent from the game for a long time. The popular item is finally making a comeback to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. It has been reported that the cube will play a major role in the progression of the upcoming season.

The cube taking the center of the stage has certainly hyped up gamers beyond measure. However, the major surprise is that data miners have revealed that a skin based upon the cube will be released in the upcoming season. Kevin Couture will be one of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skins that can be unlocked by ranking up the tiers.

If Kevin comes back this season, maybe we'll get Kevin Couture as a battle pass skin — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) August 29, 2021

Popular data miner Hypex has revealed a long list of skins that could be a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding this, and gamers will be required to wait to see whether they come out in the upcoming season or not.

MORE UPCOMING/SCRAPPED SKINS!



- Weasel (Suicide Squad)

- King Shark (Suicide Squad)

- Jester (Male, Female & King?)

- Jurassic Archaeology (Male)

- Male counterpart of Komplex

- A male Halloween skin from Save The World — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 29, 2021

A few months back, Epic rolled out a series of surveys for gamers to complete. The survey consisted of several unreleased skins, and testers were asked to rank them according to their preferences.

Gamers anticipate that a fraction of these skins will be released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The success of the alien-themed season will compel the developers to make Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 even better. It is to be seen how Epic takes on the challenge and delivers the results in the upcoming season.

