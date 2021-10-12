Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 early patch notes (18.20): Fortnitemares skins, combat weapons, and bug fixes

With Fortnite downtime today (October 12) due to begin shortly, players should have an idea of what to expect following the 18.20 update. While there are no official early patches yet from Epic Games, a few changes and additions are definitely coming to the game.

Given that this update will pave the way for Fortnitemares 2021, the bulk of it should mostly be cosmetics, alongside a few teasers of events yet to come. While there could be a few map changes, nothing is set in stone at the moment.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey What to expect in v18.20:

- New Tarot Cards

- Graveyard Drift Quest Pack

- Golden Skull Trooper

- FNCS Begins

- Combat SMG vs Combat AR Funding Vote

- A "new challenge" for STW

- Bug Fixes What to expect in v18.20:

- New Tarot Cards

- Graveyard Drift Quest Pack

- Golden Skull Trooper

- FNCS Begins

- Combat SMG vs Combat AR Funding Vote

- A "new challenge" for STW

- Bug Fixes

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 early patch notes (18.20)

1) Fortnitemares skins and cards

According to leakers, there's a slight chance that the skins from the survey, which took place earlier this year, may get added to the game following the Fortnite 18.20 update.

While there are no official hints or early patch notes from Epic Games themselves, given that these skins all belong to the Halloween/Spooky theme, it's only fitting that they should be added.

Aside from the skins showcased in the survey leak, two new cosmetics should also come to the game following the Fortnite 18.20 update. As of now, their placeholders are "Tricksy" and "All-Hallow's Steve". Loopers should get more information once the downtime begins.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR

- Desc.: "Treat the competition to a trick."- Name: "All-Hallow's Steve" Outfit (Male)

- Desc.: "Who's under the mask?"We'll see their designs during downtime!(Info by @FNBRintel) Two new outfits of tonight's patch:- Name: "Tricksy" Outfit (Female)- Desc.: "Treat the competition to a trick."- Name: "All-Hallow's Steve" Outfit (Male)- Desc.: "Who's under the mask?"We'll see their designs during downtime!(Info by @Chris_Unusual23 Two new outfits of tonight's patch:- Name: "Tricksy" Outfit (Female)

- Desc.: "Treat the competition to a trick."- Name: "All-Hallow's Steve" Outfit (Male)

- Desc.: "Who's under the mask?"We'll see their designs during downtime!(Info by @Chris_Unusual23 & @FNBRintel)

In addition to the skins, new Fortnitemares cards should also be revealed following the Fortnite 18.20 update. Based on speculation, Shadow Midas may make a return to the item shop soon.

2) Combat Assault Rifle/Combat SMG and other combat weapons

Based on the tweet by Epic, there's a possibility of combat weapons being added back to the game. However, on the flip side, it may just signify that round two of the War Effort will begin following the update.

Given that the loot pool is already large this season, if more guns were to be added, a few would have to be removed to avoid clutter. Nonetheless, players will have to wait until the update to see for themselves.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Combat combats combat. The v18.20 update is scheduled for release on October 12. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. Combat combats combat. The v18.20 update is scheduled for release on October 12. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. https://t.co/AlYk3Ruuw1

3) Bug fixes

Aside from content being added, the developers will be rolling out a list of bug fixes. Although none of them is groundbreaking, they will impact the game in a small way.

Here is the list:

Battle Pass page unlock progress not always tracking correctly.

Slower gliding when using Symbiote item and Launch Pad.

Unable to fish while inside certain vehicles.

Reboot timer in HUD doesn't match reboot timer on Reboot Card.

Switch players are not heard by other consoles in Game chat.

OnePlus Nord crash on login.

Also Read

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey ⭐ Bugs set to be fixed in v18.20 (Tomorrow!) ⭐ Bugs set to be fixed in v18.20 (Tomorrow!) https://t.co/kKjtfEYGSN

Note: This list only includes fixes that will be rolled out during the Fortnite 18.20 update. Issues that are currently being investigated by the developers have not been included.

Edited by Ravi Iyer