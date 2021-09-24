Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: How old is Clix? Age, achievements, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released and looking back in time, it is safe to say that the game has come a truly long way. Ever since it was released back in 2017, the game has continued to grow and has added several million gamers to its orbit.

Professional players have also been an integral part of the Fortnite family and regular tournaments and championships are organized across the globe. The esports industry went through a massive boom with the immense success of online multiplayer games like Fortnite and several talented young gamers became quite popular.

One such gamer is Cody Conrod, better known as Clix on the professional circuit. This article will reveal a handful of details regarding this incredibly talented gamer.

Fortnite: Every detail regarding Clix that fans need to know

In recent years, professional gaming and streaming have emerged as some of the most alluring career options for many youngsters. Thousands of gamers across the world have taken to this mode of earnings and some of them have struck gold to say the least.

Cody Conrod, aka Clix, is one of the biggest examples of this. The youngster has not only earned a lot of money from his career but has also made a huge name for himself and is one of the most popular Fortnite professionals on the circuit.

He also happens to be one of the youngest players in the Fortnite scene and fans are quite eager to know his age. Clix was born on January 7, 2005, meaning he's just 16 years old and already a sensation in the industry.

His journey began back in 2017 with Twitch and soon after, he added a YouTube channel as well. The teenager shot to fame when he qualified for the inaugural Fortnite World Cup in 2019.

Ever since his big breakthrough, he has grown as a player and emerged as one of the best solo Fortnite professionals. As of September 2021, he has over 4.1 million followers on Twitch, 1.75 million subscribers on YouTube, 1.8 million followers on Twitter, and 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

Some of the achievements of Clix

Clix joined Misfits Gaming NA in early April 2019 and after a spell that lasted over a year, he joined NRG Esports NA in July 2020. The young prodigy has had several achievements in his gaming career. A few of them are worth mentioning.

Some of the major achievements of Clix are given below:

Solo Cash Cup: Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 5 - NA East- 1st

DreamHack Open January - NA East (Duo)- 1st

Frosty Frenzy Session 4 - NA-East (Squad-3)- 1st

Bugha Throwback Cup - NA-East (Solo)- 1st

WC 2019 NAE Qualifiers - Week 9 (Solo)- 1st

