Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: How to win more shotgun fights

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has a variety of weapons and shotguns and some of them are quite potent. However, the efficiency of a shotgun depends on the gameplay and strategy of gamers.

The shotguns certainly won't influence the game when used in long range combat. But in close range face-offs, the shotguns are quite reliable. However, winning more shotgun fights in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will require gamers to have proper planning and execution.

This article reveals tactics on how to win more shotgun fights in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Methods for winning more shotgun fights in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Lever Action Shotgun

The common Lever Action Shotgun in Fortnite has a DPS of 88.9 and deals 93.6 damages to opponents. It has a fire rate of 0.95 and takes 6.6 seconds to reload.

The weapon shoots pellets into the enemies in bursts which makes it quite deadly. However, gamers should always aim for the head as it inflicts more overall damage.

The reload time is quite high, making it a bit difficult for gamers when ammunition runs out. Therefore, gamers should always reload and be ready before engaging with an enemy.

To be on the safe side, gamers are also advised to carry another weapon with high fire rate and low reload speed. This will assist them when the shotgun runs out of bullets.

2) Combat Shotgun

Even after being nerfed quite a number of times, the Combat Shotgun remains one of the deadliest weapons in the game.

The Combat Shotgun is available in three different variants: rare, epic, and legendary.

The rare variant of the Combat shotgun deals 57 damage to enemies and has a DPS of 96.9. Its firing rate of 1.7 is the highest among shotguns, making it quite efficient.

The Combat Shotgun in Fortnite has a tight bullet spread which makes it difficult for short range combat. However, gamers who have excellent aim can use it quite easily.

It is most efficient during mid-range fights, when the high fire rate and low reload time comes in handy. Therefore, gamers can easily use this weapon from somewhat of a distance and inflict damage to enemies.

3) Charged Shotgun

As the name suggests, the Charged Shotgun requires gamers to charge the weapon for a while and then shoot at enemies for better results.

As the name suggests, the Charged Shotgun requires gamers to charge the weapon for a while and then shoot at enemies for better results.

The common Charge Shotgun has a DPS of 71.4 and deals 84 damage to opponents uncharged. When charged the stats change to 107.1 and 126 respectively.

It has an average fire rate of 0.85 and a reload speed of 4.7 seconds. The best way to use this weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is to charge it up and then shoot.

Gamers can build up a wall or a structure and secure it with a series of ramps to get a hiding spot. In this spot gamers can charge the weapon and come out to shoot at enemies.

Another method to effectively use it in the game would be to use a shockwave grenade or a jump pad to gain an altitude and charge it up before shooting.

Shotgun fights in Fortnite are quite competitive and require the utmost concentration from gamers. There are a few simple strategies that can be used to gain advantages in the game from a shotgun-user perspective.

Gamers will always be required to keep healing items along with them. Also, shooting at the region between the head and the torso increases the damage and the chance of getting more headshots.

Jumping also acts as a brilliant tactic to evade enemy bullets. However, it can become quite predicateable when used frequently. Therefore, gamers can mix it up with an occasional crouch to confuse the opponent.

