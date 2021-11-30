Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 island is set to turn all 'Orange' by December 4th

Shades of orange and purple are slowly taking over Fortnite Island as the Corruption spreads. With a couple of days remaining before 'The End' of Chapter 2 Season 8, it will reach the last stage soon.

It seems like the entire map is going to be covered by the Corruption before the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. Clearly, ahead of the 'The End' event taking place on December 4, 2021, players can expect to see most of the greenery from the island fade away.

The Corruption came as a sigh of relief for millions of fans who were expecting major map changes ahead of the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Initially, fans were disappointed with the few brown patches on the map.

However, with the 'orange' taking over the entire map, this would be one of the biggest map changes in quite some time.

Fortnite island will be covered by the Corruption before 'The End'

When players first noticed the Corruption on the map, they had no idea how big it was going to get. However, once the Cubes started moving and multiplying all across the island, the corruption also started spreading. Soon enough, most of the rivers and lands in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, started to turn orange and purple.

The Corruption is expected to stop by Chapter 2 Season 8's live event on December 4. A few POIs are going to be safe from the Corruption, which will still remind players of what the island was like before everything went down.

What is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event going to look like?

Titled 'The End', the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event is going to be the Chapter finale. It will be a playable event where players are going to defend the island from the wrath of the Cube Queen. They will have to fight off hordes of Cube Monsters and participate in multiple stages of the event.

The live event is supposed to last about 15 minutes, following which players can expect to see the Black Hole 2.0. This will be followed by the release of Fortnite Chapter 3, three days later, on December 7, 2021.

