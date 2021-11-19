Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 future map leaks ahead of time, and it's a dead-end

The fate of the Fortnite map is almost sealed as Chapter 2 Season 8 comes to an end. The corruption that started spreading at the start of the season was rumored to take over the entire map. Following leaks from update v18.40, it seems like that is exactly what will happen.

A few days ago, Epic Games officially released update v18.40. This is supposed to be the last major update for Chapter 2 Season 8. Naturally, the update has all the files for the future of the season, including what the map is going to look like, right before the season ends.

Unfortunately, the said future is certainly not bright from the leaks that are available to fans. It seems like the whole map would lose most of its lush green environment and become prey to rampantly spreading corruption.

What is the future of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map?

The ongoing season has been filled with countless leaks suggesting that the future of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map is bleak. The Cube Queen has made it certain that it is her intention to destroy the reality, and the corruption is her way to achieve that goal.

The corruption is slowly going to build up until December 5 or the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. Based on the leaks, when the corruption is at 100%, it is almost going to cover the entire map, leaving out the coasts and a few other POIs.

HYPEX @HYPEX @ImPeQu) Cube Town Corruption that I talked about earlier will look like this when it reaches 100%, it'll slowly build up until the 5th of December! (via @zatheo_ Cube Town Corruption that I talked about earlier will look like this when it reaches 100%, it'll slowly build up until the 5th of December! (via @zatheo_ & @ImPeQu) https://t.co/t4iOyZl4U2

This means that players are going to see more of the orange and brown biomes with the cubes and the corrupted energy covering the entire map.

Which locations are safe from the corruption in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

It seems like the corruption is not going to touch most of the major POIs, except the few that are in the middle. Even with the corruption spreading, Coral Castle will still remain the most boring location on the map as even the corruption doesn't want to touch it.

Only Boney Burbs, Corny Crops, and Weeping Woods are going to be covered by the corruption. All the areas surrounding them will also be covered by the corruption. However, all the other named POIs in Fortnite are going to be safe.

Regardless of how the map will look by the end of the season, the Pyramid and the Cube Queen at the center of the map will certainly be the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

