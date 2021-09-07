Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks hint at the return of the Black Hole and major server downtime

With Fortnite's Season 8 of Chapter 2 nearing, an infamous aspect of the game's early days may come back to haunt players and cause the servers to undergo some downtime. The Black Hole, appearing back in Chapter 1 after the End Event, could plague Fortnite players once again with the transition into the new season coming up soon.

The Black Hole stuck around as a nuisance on the screen of Fortnite players without a method to remove it. It lasted for nearly 2 days before mysteriously disappearing just before the start of Chapter 2. Several mini-games and signs from the Chapter 1 Season 10 challenges appeared with the Black Hole, so it'll be interesting to see if the trend continues right before Season 8 begins.

Fortnite's Black Hole could bring days of downtime to the game

Recently, a leak cast across Twitter hinted at the scary reappearance of the Black Hole, the strange anomaly mentioned above. The in-game files label something as a 'Blackloadscreenwidget' that could possibly explain the Black Hole's return in Season 8's beginning days.

Epic Games could be trying to squeeze in another live event before Season 7 closes, but it could bring some serious downtime like the Black Hole did back in Chapter 1 when the game couldn't be played for a 2-day period. It's interesting to see it wiggle its way back to Fortnite due to its previous involvement predecessing an entirely new chapter. From what we know, Season 8 is a fresh start of new content, but it doesn't match the separation between Chapter 1 and 2.

Fortnite fans all over Twitter are already reliving the days when the Black Hole took over the game at the end of Chapter 1. Be prepared for another event where the game could possibly be unavailable to play as Epic Games moves into Season 8. Seeing the Black Hole amidst the alien invasion and story line might grant it a different route, however, as the space-theme seems to be continuing in Season 8 with other figures, like Kevin the Cube.

