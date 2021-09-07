Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: Naruto skin confirmed, inclusivity in-game to increase, and upcoming female collaboration

With only six days left to go, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks are starting to ramp up. By the looks of it, many exciting things are in store during the new season.

While lots of the information floating about is still speculation and rumors, a few leaks come from very reliable sources and don't need a pinch of salt added.

Donald Mustard confirmed to @qCandywing that Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. We were told the same thing from that insider a few months ago and he also mentioned a Mythic Explosive Kunai item! pic.twitter.com/4RSBQlicV8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 7, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks reveal a lot of exciting elements to come

1) Fortnite Naruto skin confirmed by Donald Mustard

On one of those rare occasions, the Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, Donald Mustard, intentionally revealed one of the most anticipated Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks while interacting with a fan.

(Time stamp 32 mins 31 secs)

Thanks to him, it's been confirmed that the Fortnite Naruto skin will indeed be coming to Fortnite Season 8. It is the first time players have received official information since the leak first went public in Fortnite Season 6.

Based on the information provided, the skin will be exclusive to the Season 8 Battle Pass. While it has been confirmed, there is no confirmation yet if the collaboration will include a set.

CONFIRMED: Naruto will be in the Season 8 Battle Pass!



This was already leaked some time ago, but it was recently confirmed by Donald Mustard (Chief Creative Officer @ Epic Games) in a conversation with @qCandywing. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

2) Epic Games is about to spread a bit more "Joy" in the months to come

Following DahjaCat's inclusive concept skin "Joy" being added to Fortnite, it would seem that a lot more similar concepts from community creations will be added to the game over time.

While no timeline for the same is set, given Epic's approach to inclusiveness and Donald Mustard's latest statement about "wanting to build a world where everyone feels comfortable", fans can expect more inclusive skins being added throughout Fortnite Season 8 itself.

The fact that Donald Mustard said this he wants to build a world where everyone feels comfortable I'm almost certain this will at some point become a skin pic.twitter.com/4paNKLxYW5 — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) September 7, 2021

3) Mysterious female collaboration

One of the most intriguing Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks so far is the possibility of another significant collaboration involving a female artist. However, to much surprise, the artist in question will not be Lady Laga, and this collab should occur sometime in the foreseeable future.

This is rather strange given that Lady Gaga was showcased in leaked court documents alongside J Balvin and Ariana Grande. For now, no one is sure who this mysterious female collaborator could be.

Upcoming Female collab and its not Lady Gaga — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) September 7, 2021

