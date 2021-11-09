Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks roundup: Among Us collaboration, Naruto skin, Chapter 3 map, and more

Epic Games is moving closer to Chapter 2's big climax. Given the season's packed schedule, several Fortnite leaks regarding Season 8 have made the round. There are so many that it's challenging to keep track of everything.

Among the significant leaks so far is the Naruto skin and the Among Us collaboration. Players have also gotten a glimpse at Chapter 3's prospective map through social media.

Fortnite's road ahead heading into Chapter 3

While many Fortnite players expect the Naruto skin to appear shortly after Season 8 of Chapter 2 starts, data miners are projecting his addition to be later in Season 8.

The Among Us collaboration will see a more extensive integration in the coming days. Fortnite notably incorporated elements of Among Us' Impostor mode without communicating with Innersloth.

Auxy 🎅 @Auxy1x I can't believe that Fortnite x Among Us is actually happening I can't believe that Fortnite x Among Us is actually happening https://t.co/FMB09ET17e

But Epic Games has officially reached out to Innersloth via Twiter in highly public interaction. So players can expect a full crossover soon, especially given the alien theme and technology in Seasons 7 and 8.

Several images of the Chapter 3 map have been circulating on social media, each with its theory of how the island will look in the next era of Fortnite. The predicted images show a square-shaped landmass with an ice biome in the southwest corner and a desert biome on the east beach.

Twea @TweaBR Another Image is now being surfaced on Twitter once again that this is Chapter 3 map.



In my side I've never seen chapter 3 map or know how It'll look like so I won't say anything about this. Another Image is now being surfaced on Twitter once again that this is Chapter 3 map.In my side I've never seen chapter 3 map or know how It'll look like so I won't say anything about this. https://t.co/hW2MUhlN7z

The general layout seems to be similar to the Chapter 2 map with the river system and pooling water near the southern central part of the Island. Just as the Chapter 1 storyline morphed into Chapter 2's map, events that will unfold in Chapter 2 Season 8, should shape the next phase of the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With that being said, more leaks are anticipated in the next few days that will provide more clarity on the game's future. Data miners have been active on social media and theories are rife on Reddit forums.

Edited by Srijan Sen