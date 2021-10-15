Fortnite leak reveals an Among Us 'Astronaut' skin arriving in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite's Season 8 is about to strengthen the collaboration that the game holds with Among Us, an extremely popular investigative game with iconic colorful little characters. Earlier this year, Fortnite released an Imposter mode where players can essentially play Among Us in a creative world lobby using their own characters.

The next edition of Among Us in Fortnite could come through a new skin that resembles the space-suited characters players use while completing tasks around the ship/map. Aliens and sci-fi concepts are flourishing through Epic Games' mind right now, so this will definitely be a nice complement to the spooky theme of Season 8.

Encrypted files reveal Astronaut skin for Fortnite in Season 8

The leaked textures that will appear on skins coming later in Fortnite suggest a black and red pattern that displays blood on a dark background. The files were called Bistro Astronaut textures, quite similar to the astronauts in Among Us and the Bistro incorporated into Fortnite earlier this year.

Since Fortnite admitted to directly copying Among Us in previous days, this could lead to a massive collaboration between the two popular games. Fortnite has danced around various topics from Among Us, but has never really involved the other game to create a full-fledged crossover event yet.

A crew member and/or astronaut skin could be coming to Fortnite in the not-so-distant future along with several other components from Among Us to create a bigger and more exciting collaboration with both games.

The alien invasion from Season 7 and the Cubes' involvement in Season 8 set up a space-themed crossover in the perfect way. The themes and concepts from Among Us would definitely fit right in with all the weird and interesting anomalies that are happening all over the island right now.

More leaks are quite likely to be revealed if Epic Games are indeed working with the Among Us team to construct a big mash-up between the two games. The community will definitely be paying attention to the data miners on social media for any further leaks.

