Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks suggest that the B.R.U.T.E Mech may be coming back soon

Back in the old days of Fortnite, before the alien Mothership terrorized the island and corruption spread like wildfire, a different kind of terror drove fear into the hearts of the community.

This terror was not made of magic, or even alien in nature, but rather forged from metal and steel. Players scattered as soon as it appeared and those unlucky enough not to make it to safety were eliminated with swift precision.

While this metal terror has been in slumber for well over seven seasons, locked up in the vault, according to a new leak, it may soon be back to wreak havoc once more on the island.

The "OG" B.R.U.T.E Mech could be making a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

According to a leak from renowned Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the infamous B.R.U.T.E. Mech, which dominated much of Season 10, could be coming back this season.

Based on the information at hand, there is a text in the files, which reads "FundingStation.Mech.FundedAmount", possibly indicating that these mechanized war machines might soon become available sometime towards the end of the season, via the funding station.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Keep in mind: Mechs will most likely be added to the game later this season, according to text in the files!



However, given the mixed opinions of this metal beast, it's unclear if the "OG" B.R.U.T.E mechs will be added to the game or if a completely new type of mech will be introduced towards the end of the current season.

If indeed it's a new mech, perhaps rather than being used offensively, the newer variant will be for mobility instead. Much like the teaser for the Morty skin from the previous season, players might see a light exoskeleton mech suit rather than a metal behemoth.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



What does the community think about the possibility of the B.R.U.T.E Mech returning to Fortnite?

Given that this metal beast dominated Battle Royale for much of Season 10 despite its numerous nerfs, the Fortnite community is rather divided on opinions. While few want it to return to the game, others are not so thrilled about the idea.

Most are of the opinion that it has to be nerfed even further before being added into the game. Given that the B.R.U.T.E Mech had 1,250 HP, according to HYPEX, that figure has to be slashed by half to make it a fair fight for players on foot.

HYPEX @HYPEX @ShiinaBR I'm fine with it, if they nerf the hp down to match the UFOs AND only do this during the last 2-3 weeks @ShiinaBR I'm fine with it, if they nerf the hp down to match the UFOs AND only do this during the last 2-3 weeks

Alternatively, given that the Railguns are still in the game, the developers could also balance out the situation by allowing players to take out Mechs easily using these weapons.

With all that said and done, it remains to be seen if and when the B.R.U.T.E Mechs return to Fortnite, or if an entirely new type of Mech is added to the game. Either way, given the feedback from previous seasons, they shouldn't be too overpowering or broken.

