Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event final phase: Armed Nuclear Rockets, Dr Slone and more

The last and only hope of Fortnite, Fort Guava, has finally been completed and not a moment too soon. The ragtag structure will serve as the staging ground for the end-of-season event.

With reality about to be destroyed, this structure is the only hope for the island's defenders. But by the looks of it, hope isn't the only thing the defenders have going for them.

HYPEX @HYPEX The last "Guava Fort" stage is here, and you can see what looks like nuclear rockets on the roof 🔥 (via @ImEntoYT The last "Guava Fort" stage is here, and you can see what looks like nuclear rockets on the roof 🔥 (via @ImEntoYT) https://t.co/7uxlyrIH6m

Are those nuclear rockets in Fort Guava? Will they be used during the Fortnite Chapter 2 end-of-season live event?

According to Fortnite leaker and dataminer HYPEX, the nuclear rockets that can be seen in Fort Guava are armed and dangerous. However, that might not be the case. Given that they closely resemble TNTina's bombs, they are unlikely to be nuclear warheads.

This is further backed up by Fortnite's lore, which states that she is an explosives specialist. This being the case, nuclear physics and the splitting of atoms would be well beyond her capabilities.

However, with reality ending, every ounce of explosive material would have gone into those bombs. It's left to be seen if they have any effect or if the Cube Queen's shield bubble absorbs the blast.

How are they going to launch the bombs/rockets, and why does Fort Guava look so poorly constructed?

El Chivo @KE23MVP @HYPEX @ImEntoYT The theory grows stronger, those rockets will nuke the Pyramid, and in that attempt, it will destroy the pyramid, leading it the cave in, leading the island to cave in, leaving literally nothing behind as the entire island crumbles into nothing @HYPEX @ImEntoYT The theory grows stronger, those rockets will nuke the Pyramid, and in that attempt, it will destroy the pyramid, leading it the cave in, leading the island to cave in, leaving literally nothing behind as the entire island crumbles into nothing

While the payload of the bombs/rockets can be debated, one fact remains the same - there are no launch pads for them. This being the case, how exactly are they going to be used?

Furthermore, why does the Fort look so bad? It's almost as if the defenders welded together scrap metal to build the structure. Surprisingly enough, that's exactly what happened.

According to Fortnite leakers, the Fort has been constructed on short notice by the islanders themselves. It lacks the advanced features of an Imagined Order base, and to an extent, is being held together by duct tape. Nevertheless, it is the island's last and only hope.

Why is Doctor Slone not helping the islanders save Fortnite?

El yoselino @OGoldash @HYPEX



us, the loopers

so fucking cool @ImEntoYT i really like how for once, the fight seems to be from the loopers, not the seven, not the IO, not ghost, not AIMus, the loopersso fucking cool @HYPEX @ImEntoYT i really like how for once, the fight seems to be from the loopers, not the seven, not the IO, not ghost, not AIMus, the loopersso fucking cool

By the looks of it, Doctor Slone knows that the fate of the island has been sealed. She's been inside the bunker since it opened and is unlikely to come out. It would seem that the IO has all but abandoned the island. However, that's not entirely a bad thing.

According to fans, the fight for the island and its survival is theirs. If the loopers do not rise to the occasion, then who will? While the Cube Queen may not be defeated, this last stand in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will go down in the game's history.

