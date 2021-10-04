Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8: Mechs are returning to Fortnite, and they can 'float' on water

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 brought the Cubes back to the island. The return of the popular in-game items has raised the prospect of significant map changes, and gamers speculate that popular items once introduced to the island will undoubtedly return.

The speculation is apparently true as recent revelations indicate that the Mechs will return to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Popular data miners have broken the news, and by the looks of it, the information is confirmed. However, Epic Games intends on making some adjustments to the Mechs before rolling them out.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Return of Mechs to the island

The Mechs were originally added during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season X. It was a giant suit, and two gamers could mount simultaneously. This mechanical suit had the function of rotating around the island, creating havoc with pre-installed weapon systems.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Keep in mind: Mechs will most likely be added to the game later this season, according to text in the files!At the moment, it's not known whether they will be the old B.R.U.T.E mechs or a new type of mechs.We will be able to fund for them: "FundingStation.Mech.FundedAmount" Keep in mind: Mechs will most likely be added to the game later this season, according to text in the files!At the moment, it's not known whether they will be the old B.R.U.T.E mechs or a new type of mechs.We will be able to fund for them: "FundingStation.Mech.FundedAmount" https://t.co/vt74fthbhT

Recent leaks have suggested that the Mechs will be returning to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Rumors have certainly excited gamers as everyone is eager to engage themselves in a face-to-face battle while operating the giant Mechs.

Popular data miner Shiina recently revealed that the in-game files explicitly speak about the addition of the B.R.U.T.E.S. in the later periods of the game. It has also been revealed that the Mechs will be coming to the Funding Boards before coming into the game.

HYPEX @HYPEX

- Better charging effects Adding to @ShiinaBR 's tweet: yes, Epic is planning to add a Funding for the Mechs at the end of S8. But they also did this:- Mechs now have a Robotic Vocal Chords effect for voice chat- Emote Props now have a proper size- Mechs now can float on water- Better charging effects Adding to @ShiinaBR's tweet: yes, Epic is planning to add a Funding for the Mechs at the end of S8. But they also did this:- Mechs now have a Robotic Vocal Chords effect for voice chat

Data Miner Hypex has revealed that there have been specific changes to the characteristic properties of the Brutes. Apparently, the Mechs have robotic vocal cords for voice chat and can also float on water.

The developers have tweaked certain settings and have enhanced the charging effect. Gamers will be able to see all these changes once the Brutes are added to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced the concept of voting for the preferred in-game item. The votes are conducted through Funding Boards, and users must spend Gold Bars on what they want to vote for.

The Brutes will be added as one of the Funding Board items, and loopers who wish for the return of the Mechs will need to vote for it.

The addition of the Mechs to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will indeed affect the storyline. With the Cubes already at work and rotating across the island, it will be interesting to see how Epic proceeds with the storyline with the Brutes' inclusion.

