Is the Shockwave Launcher returning in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? All you need to know

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was released recently and the return of the Cubes has instilled several questions in gamers' minds. Aside from their queries regarding the season's storyline, players have been eager to find out whether any other item will be returning this season or not.

It would be unfair to waive off the speculation of gamers as Epic has a tendency to bring back old items to the island. While nothing much is known about the old POIs making a return, it has been revealed that the Shockwave Launcher might return to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

This article will reveal details pertaining to the recent news about the return of the launcher to the island.

Gamers will have to vote for the Shockwave Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Following Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 getting underway recently, gamers have been grinding XP to rank up the tiers. The Battle Pass has gamers excited and and Epic Games has revealed that there are several surprises left to uncover.

It was recently reported that the Shockwave Launcher might return to the island. Players were expecting Epic to unvault the weapon and add it to their arsenal following an update in the near future. However, recent proceedings have gone against those speculations.

Apparently, gamers are tasked with the responsibility of bringing back the coveted launcher to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. It might be a bit surprising for loopers, but it is what it is. Players will have to cast their vote and show their support in favor of the Shockwave Launcher to see it return to the island.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Upcoming Funding Station Votes:



Round 1:

Legendary Shockwave Launcher VS Rift-To-Go



Round 2:

"Recoil Assault Rifle" VS "Recoil SMG"



Round 3:

Boogie Bomb VS Combat Shotgun



Round 4:

Proximity Grenade Launcher VS Epic Flint-Knock Pistol (doesn't exist in the files) Upcoming Funding Station Votes:



There are several funding boards spread across the island. Gamers will be required to visit these funding boards to cast their vote. There are two options, the Shockwave Launcher and the Rift-To-Go.

Alongside of the board, there is a funding box and gamers will be required to spend Gold Bars to show their support to either of the two options. They can vote as many times as they wish to. However, it should be noted that every vote will require gamers to spend 50 Gold Bars.

The winner of this poll will be unvaulted by Epic and gamers will see the item in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. It will take some time for the poll to be over and the item can be expected to be released after a considerable amount of time.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Based on the percentage so far, it seems that the Shockwave Launcher is going to win, currently having double the funding that the Rift-To-Go has. Based on the percentage so far, it seems that the Shockwave Launcher is going to win, currently having double the funding that the Rift-To-Go has. https://t.co/dS5X1TwFeX

The Shockwave Launcher has a good chance of returning to the game but it is up to the gamers to decide the fate of this coveted in-game item. Players are advised to check in regularly and cast their votes in favor of the launcher to unvault it in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

