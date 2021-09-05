Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Release Date: When does Season 7 end, Live Event 'Operation Skyfire', Leaks, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is approaching its end, and a massive live event named Operation Sky Fire is also closer than ever. This will lay the foundation for Chapter 2 Season 8, which is expected to have an ancient Egyptian/Halloween theme.

The countdown timer for Operation: Sky Fire has already begun. Naturally, players are curious to discover what will happen during the event, and what the theme of Chapter 2 Season 8 will be.

Here's everything that leaks have suggested regarding the upcoming live event and Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be available to players soon after the Operation: Sky Fire live event takes place.

As per Epic Games, the season finale event will begin on September 12 at 4 PM ET. Unlike the Rift Tour event, players can only participate once in Operation: Skyfire and can reserve their spot through the playlist that will arrive 30 minutes prior.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 concept (Image via Fortnite)

If there are no unexpected delays, it is safe to assume that Chapter 2 Season 8 will arrive on September 13. The Battle Pass for Chapter 2 Season 7 also ends on September 12, which is another indicator that the new season will arrive on September 13.

Naruto coming to Fortnite with Chapter 2 Season 8

The leaks regarding Chapter 2 Season 8 have played an important role in increasing the hype around it. The alien-invasion themed season has already been a massive hit, and Epic Games would like to continue the momentum.

A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.#Fortnite — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 15, 2021

In Chapter 2 Season 8's Battle Pass, players will most likely witness a Naruto skin with an explosive Kunai weapon. More anime characters like Goku can also be a part of the Battle Pass, but most leaks have only confirmed Naruto up until now.

Crossovers will be consistent throughout Chapter 2 Season 8, yet again. Players can expect many DC Supervillians such as The Riddler, The Penguin, and Lex Luthor in the Item Shop.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Lastly, Fortnite will introduce new mechanics such as Sideways with Chapter 2 Season 8. Catering to the Halloween/ancient Egyptian theme, there will be POIs such as Pyramids.

As of now, Fortnite players can buckle up to destroy the Mothership UFO as undercover IO agents. The alien invasion will finally come to an end, and a brand-new season will arrive thereafter.

