Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: What happens after players reach level 200?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be over in less than a month. According to leaks, this is the final season of Chapter 2 and a new one will commence next month. Even though there hasn't been any official confirmation, data miners have revealed significant information to support this claim.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been around for a long time. Gamers had a lot of time to grind and some of them have already reached level 200. This raises the question of what happens once gamers reach Tier 200 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Unlock bonus rewards after level 200

Like each season, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has an exclusive Battle Pass for gamers. The pass is divided into several pages and each page consists of several in-game rewards.

Once gamers reach level 200, they can unlock the bonus section. This section has five pages filled with special rewards for gamers. Usually, the items are rare renditions of cosmetics from the Battle Pass itself.

The entire list of Bonus rewards that can be unlocked in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is given below:

Page 1

Carnage Maximum Style

Helmet for J.B. Chimpanski

Charlotte Tattered Spirit outfit

Kor Arctic Operative outfit

Toon Talkin'

Page 2

Torin (Sideways Stalker)

Banner Icon

J.B. Chimpanski (Lunar Surface)

Fabio Sparklemane (Flame-Roasted)

IO Elite Spec

Page 3

Charlotte (Blue Rune)

Kor (Blue Rune)

Fabio Sparkleman (Blue Rune)

J.B. Chimpanski (Blue Rune)

Torin (Blue Rune)

Page 4

Charlotte (Purple Rune)

Kor (Purple Rune)

Fabio Sparkleman (Purple Rune)

J.B. Chimpanski (Purple Rune)

Torin (Purple Rune)

Page 5

Charlotte (Golden Rune)

Kor (Golden Rune)

Fabio Sparkleman (Golden Rune)

J.B. Chimpanski (Golden Rune)

Torin (Golden Rune)

The journey to reach Tier 200 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was not easy for gamers. The developers released the game but made it exceptionally highly sweaty. Grinding XP to rank up the tiers became a tedious task and there was massive unrest in the community.

The backlash forced Epic to roll out several methods to earn fast XP in the game. Since a huge number of gamers have reportedly unlocked level 200, it seems the developers were able to hit the right chords and make the game a bit easier for gamers to rank up.

