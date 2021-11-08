Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP guide: New method to earn between 100,000 to 300,000 XP every game

Earning XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has become relatively easy after a new grinding method was recently revealed. As per statistics, gamers can claim anything between 100,000 XP to 300,000 XP.

Earning XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was quite difficult at the start of the season, as the developers reduced the XP earning system to increase the average game time. However, there was a massive backlash in the community, and eventually, Epic Games had to release certain methods to bring the XP system back on track.

The recent method to earn XP is quite efficient.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Easy method to earn up to 300,000 XP

Epic has introduced the Punchcard Quest system in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The developers have also revealed several NPCs who offer these quests in-game.

Completing these quests rewards users with quite a significant amount of XP.

Since there are several NPCs on the island, completing missions of some characters at one go will reward huge amounts of XP.

Gamers are advised to squad up with their friends to make this work. It is not mandatory, but the greater the number of users in the team, the more XP will be rewarded.

After forming the squad, players will need to drop into Dirty Docks and visit Kitbash. Every squad member will be required to pick up tasks from this NPC.

After Kitbash, loopers have to use the zipline and visit Steamy Stacks to take the quests from Dark Jonesy. After that, they should navigate to Nighthmare on the island and get its quests.

Bigmouth will be inside the restaurant on the farm, and Ember will be near the mountain top. Collecting the quests from these two NPCs will complete the primary objective in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Once each squad member takes the five sets of quests, they'll be required to exit the game and start a new one.

In the newly started game, gamers will be required to divide the quests among themselves to complete the missions faster. Each person should finish a different set of quests, and it will reward them with valuable XP.

The XP list in completing the above mentioned quests in each mode is given below:

Solos - 72,750 XP

Duos - 145,500 XP

Trios - 218,250 XP

Squads - 291,000 XP

Gamers can earn close to 300,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 by performing these simple tasks in Squads mode.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass consists of several amazing cosmetics and other in-game items. Players who wish to unlock these rewards can try the method above and earn XP to rank up the tiers and unlock these exclusive rewards.

