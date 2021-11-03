Is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 the last season before Chapter 3 begins?

Based on the latest leaks and rumors, many players are assuming that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is the last season before Chapter 3 begins.

With the arrival of the Cube Queen, the future of Fortnite island certainly looks rocky. The cosmic entity is expected to destroy everything soon, which will lay the foundation of a new chapter.

Moreover, a Chapter 3 map concept was claimed to be based on real leaks by prominent names in the community.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral RUMOR: This *MIGHT* be our first glimpse at the Chapter 3 map!



According to u/Edmire2k on Reddit, Epic have been working on the Chapter 3 map for a while now. They have made a concept based on what they have heard & seen. RUMOR: This *MIGHT* be our first glimpse at the Chapter 3 map! According to u/Edmire2k on Reddit, Epic have been working on the Chapter 3 map for a while now. They have made a concept based on what they have heard & seen. https://t.co/8tfMo8zKVX

When will Fortnite Chapter 3 begin?

Readers should first learn about several developments that have compelled everyone to believe that Fortnite Chapter 3 is closer than ever:

The Blackhole (which took players from Chapter 1 to 2) was updated recently.

(which took players from Chapter 1 to 2) was updated recently. Several cosmetic items have descriptions suggesting that the end is near (Page-Turner emote, Cubic-Vortex back-bling, Reality Render Harvesting Tool)

suggesting that the (Page-Turner emote, Cubic-Vortex back-bling, Reality Render Harvesting Tool) Cube Queen's song mentions that the world is going to end soon.

mentions that the world is going to soon. Dark Jonesy NPC, who can predict the future, foresaw annihilation.

All these subtle references have helped players in forming theories regarding the early arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 with the new Black Hole event.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX The Blackhole has been updated again yesterday, they added back the hotfix that makes the game load you directly into the Blackhole.



And so many people are speculating that next Season is Chapter 3 due to these hints, do y'all thing it's really gonna happen? 👀 The Blackhole has been updated again yesterday, they added back the hotfix that makes the game load you directly into the Blackhole.And so many people are speculating that next Season is Chapter 3 due to these hints, do y'all thing it's really gonna happen? 👀 https://t.co/YbobiRvr8d

On the flip side, big names such as SypherPK have also rejected such theories. In a recent video, the Fortnite veteran clarified that he is confident about the release of Chapter 2 Season 9 and Chapter 2 Season X.

Fortnite Chapter 2 is already longer than Chapter 1

Chapter 2 had three seasons (Season 1,2 and 5) that were longer than usual. As a result, the total length of the ongoing chapter 2 has already surpassed Chapter 1.

If the three seasons weren't that long, Fortnite could have reached the ending of Chapter 2 Season X at the moment.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Chapter 2 is now the exact same length as Chapter 1 (747 days)



If Season 1, 2 & 5 didn't take +100 days we would've been at the end of Season X right now. Chapter 2 is now the exact same length as Chapter 1 (747 days)If Season 1, 2 & 5 didn't take +100 days we would've been at the end of Season X right now.

Even though many content creators have rejected the possibility of Chapter 2 Season 8 being the last season for Chapter 3, their videos tell a different story.

Both Tabor Hill and SypherPK ended their recent videos on Fortnite Chapter 3 by saying:

"Catch you guys on the flipside."

It is worth noting that the 'Flipside' in Fortnite could be another reality that can be reached through an IO bridge.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX



And today 2 weeks ago @TaborTimeYT uploaded a video titled "Chapter 3 May Be Closer Than You Think" and at the end he says "Catch ya on the flipside".And today @SypherPK uploaded a video titled "Fortnite Chapter 3 is SOON!" and he says "Catch you guys on the flipside" at the end. 👀 2 weeks ago @TaborTimeYT uploaded a video titled "Chapter 3 May Be Closer Than You Think" and at the end he says "Catch ya on the flipside".And today @SypherPK uploaded a video titled "Fortnite Chapter 3 is SOON!" and he says "Catch you guys on the flipside" at the end. 👀

If the Cube Queen destroys the current reality in Chapter 2 Season 8, loopers will naturally have no other alternative but to use the IO bridge and reach the flipside. This other side can undoubtedly be a new world (Chapter 3 map).

Donald Mustard, who loves dropping teasers, was once talking about the future of Fortnite. To everyone's surprise, the Creative Director at Epic Games didn't name Chapter 2 Season 9 and Chapter 2 Season 10 specifically, and it is unlikely that he chose such phrasing for no reason.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Donald never name dropped Season 9 & 10, he just says Season 7 and "the two after it". And then there's that last sentence..



There's no way this wording is random lol Donald never name dropped Season 9 & 10, he just says Season 7 and "the two after it". And then there's that last sentence..There's no way this wording is random lol https://t.co/4V14rk2S24

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will end on December 5. Until then, players can enjoy new content and expect to learn more about upcoming crossovers and events like Naruto and Winterfest 2021.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

