Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: New map, Tilted Tower and old POIs, sliding mechanic and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 is coming soon, whether that's next season (as many popular theories have stated) or in a few seasons from now. Based on leaks, it could have a ton of changes in store. Several leaks indicate that significant changes are coming soon, often reserved for chapter changes instead of seasonal ones.

The popular theory is that the next season will be Chapter 3 Season 1 and skip over Chapter 2 Seasons 9 and X altogether. If that happens, then these changes could be right around the corner. Here's everything on Chapter 3 so far.

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks indicate big changes coming

One leak involves an entirely new game mechanic: sliding. Many other games feature a sliding feature, most notably the recent Call of Duty games. With that, players could run and slide, which is excellent for evasion and provides a fun game activity.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Epic are working on Sliding movement. This update they added a new movement type named "Sliding".



It will increase your FOV by 15 when you're sliding and it will make your camera shake, with a cooldown of 2 seconds. I don't know the release date or if it's gonna be be an item! Epic are working on Sliding movement. This update they added a new movement type named "Sliding".It will increase your FOV by 15 when you're sliding and it will make your camera shake, with a cooldown of 2 seconds. I don't know the release date or if it's gonna be be an item!

Fortnite's edition would increase FOV and shake the camera for two seconds after the sliding is finished. It's unclear if this will be an item or not, but it seems more than likely that it will be a new game mechanic, which would be a massive change for Fortnite.

Another widespread leak regarding Chapter 3 is the return of several Chapter 1 POIs, most notably Tilted Towers. Tilted Towers has been rumored and teased for a long time, even featured in the Chapter 2 Season 7 loading screen. Tilted Towers was the most popular POI in its day, so bringing it back would undoubtedly rejuvenate players.

ThunderStorm-Fortnite Leaker @JoePric7813475 The Chapter 3 Map will have Salty Springs, Steamy Stack, tilted towers and Holly Hedges. Which POI do you like Best The Chapter 3 Map will have Salty Springs, Steamy Stack, tilted towers and Holly Hedges. Which POI do you like Best

Several notable skins have been leaked or teased and would more than likely be a great addition to Fortnite Chapter 3. These include Naruto (if he ends up not making it into this season), Spider-Man, Goku and more. Those three were potentially the subject of a recent leak indicating that a huge skin will be revealed this week. It could be Naruto for this season or someone else for next season (Chapter 3).

Spider-Man could be getting a skin very soon (Image via FitzyLeaks on Twitter)

Either way, Chapter 3 is likely coming very soon and is going to change the game completely. The future of Fortnite is very bright.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar