Fortnite Chapter 3: Complete list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons

In Fortnite Chapter 3 the loot pool has drastically changed. Gone are the familiar weapons from Chapter 2. They have been replaced with guns engineered by the Seven, alongside some 'OG' weapons.

Despite the meta-shift favoring ARs and SMGs over shotguns, the new loot pool is good. Over the course of this chapter, players can expect more weapons to be added in. However, for now, here's the complete list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons in-game.

Full list of weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3

Vaulted

Kreo @KreoFN Dear Pump,



We miss you.



Sincerely,

Assault rifle

Burst assault rifle

Pump shotgun

Lever-action shotgun

Combat shotgun

Flint-knock pistol

Standard SMGs

Automatic sniper rifle

Combat assault rifle

Combat pistol

Railgun

Recon scanner

Shockwave launcher

Sideways rifle

Sideways minigun

Sideways scythe

Shockwave Launcher

Unvaulted

Heavy shotgun

Note: More items may be unvaulted for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

New weapons

Ranger Assault Rifle

MK-Seven Assault Rifle

Striker Pump Shotgun

Auto Shotgun:

Stinger SMG

Sidearm Pistol

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Are items from the Imagine Order faction coming back?

No doubt the Seven's weapons are good, but a lot of loopers are wondering if the items from the Imagined Order will make their way in-game? Sadly, as of now, this does not seem likely.

Given that the Flipside was isolated and protected by the Seven, the Imagined Order never got a chance to build a stronghold on it. However, according to some Fortnite leakers, that all may change soon.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker The Imagined Order is coming back to the island!



_ New IO Guard NPC was added to the files

_ There's an "IO-Brute" boss coming soon with a Mythic Stinger SMG

Uncovered in the game files, a new IO guard type was discovered. These seem to be elite guards or assassins-type units of the organization. A new Mythic weapon called 'IO Brute's Stinger SMG' was discovered as well.

This will belong to an upcoming IO boss. There will even be a few quests/challenges related to IO in the coming weeks. Hopefully they don't ruin this beautiful island as well.

Why are the Imagined Order coming to the Flipside in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Doctor Slone will not rest until both the Foundation and Agent Jones have been removed from reality. The only way to do this is to go to the Flipside itself. With their base in shambles, reorganizing their forces will take some time.

Once that's done, elite strike teams should begin appearing on the island. As of now, their motive remains unclear. However, loopers can rest assured that they won't be there on a picnic.

For now, players should enjoy the calm before the storm and the lovely snowy weather. Once the IO arrives, chaos and anarchy will follow suit.

