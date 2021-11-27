Fortnite Chapter 3 Countdown: When does Chapter 2 Season 8 end?

With only a couple of weeks left for Fortnite Chapter 3, the community is getting a little overwhelmed with all the major changes happening to the island. With the ongoing season being quite long, it definitely seems like the developers have some grand plans to end Fortnite Season 8 in style. If you are wondering when Chapter 3 will arrive or simply want to see how it all goes down during the Season 8 live event, we have got you covered.

This article will talk about the final day of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and the season finale live event.

When will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 end?

A brand new countdown timer is now present on the island, counting down to the end of the ongoing season. The timer is located between Guava Fort and the Pyramid, the new POI at the southern end of Pleasant Park. If no changes are made to the prevailing timer, then the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will end on December 4 and the in-game live event will start on the same day at 4.00 pm EST, 1.00 pm PST, 2.30 am IST, and 9.00 pm UTC.

You can join the lobby up to 30 minutes before the live event starts and prepare to fight the Cube Queen. As per Fortnite leakers, the live event will be around 20 minutes in length and players who help stand against The Cube Queen by attending "The End" Season 8 live event will receive a unique Loading Screen and Wrap. However, both of these items are encrypted as of writing this article.

Known Info:

- Event Name "The End"

- "Night Night" Screen/To Be Continued Screen

- Season Ends on a Sunday

- Foundation Voice Lines

- The Last Reality can eliminate us during the event Chapter 2 - Season 8 Event Known Info & Theory (Spoilers)Known Info:- Event Name "The End"- "Night Night" Screen/To Be Continued Screen- Season Ends on a Sunday- Foundation Voice Lines- The Last Reality can eliminate us during the event

Live Events have always been a strong point of Fortnite and with this being a season finale, players can expect it to be much more ambitious and compelling than ever before. It will be interesting to see what the fate of the island turns out to be and what exactly happens to the powerful and destructive Cube Queen.

Furthermore, leaks have even suggested a return of The Foundation, so that's definitely another thing for players to look out for during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event.

