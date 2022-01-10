Fortnite Chapter 3 is getting an Infinite Spiderman mythic web-shooter, confirms new leak

New characters are coming to Fortnite to further the Spider-Man collaboration in Fortnite. The revised item will give players an opportunity to swing across the map indefinitely. Following the leaks spilling over Twitter, 3 different characters will drop close to the Daily Bugle for players to interact with.

Epic Games revealed that Spider-Man's friends and enemies will be coming to the game in some form or fashion, leading fans to think that perks will come with them. Fans are connecting theories and calling for certain skins to come to Fortnite, but here's what has been confirmed so far.

Spider-Man's Mary Jane will sell infinite web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3

Spider-Man's love interest in nearly every version of the comic, movies, and media will be landing in Fortnite soon somewhere within the Daily Bugle. Players will have the option of purchasing a mythic web-shooter that has an infinite ammo pool for 400 Gold Bars, a small cost to pay for such a big advantage in the game.

HYPEX @HYPEX There's 3 NPCs that are set to spawn at the Daily Bugle, one is Mary Jane who sells an infinite Webshooter for 400 Gold, one might be Green Goblin because of foundation's glider animations & how Epic said 'Spiderman's friends & enemies are coming to the game', idk about the 3rd.. There's 3 NPCs that are set to spawn at the Daily Bugle, one is Mary Jane who sells an infinite Webshooter for 400 Gold, one might be Green Goblin because of foundation's glider animations & how Epic said 'Spiderman's friends & enemies are coming to the game', idk about the 3rd.. https://t.co/bgZQ94EtYB

The web-shooters already offer insane moves and stunts with depleting ammo, but those who buy the version from Mary Jane won't ever have to worry about conserving their swings ever again. Players can swoop in, deal damage, and swing out without hindrance.

Also according to HYPEX, the Green Goblin might be coming as one of Spider-Man's enemies. This makes the most sense as he's an iconic villain in the Spider-Man universe, and Epic Games has laid a bread crumb trail to hint at his release.

Gamers are hyped for extra additions to the Spider-Man collaboration as fresh sets of skins and cosmetics will soon hit the shop. This has been one of the most successful crossovers in the history of the game, so Epic Games might stretch even further beyond what has already been confirmed in the next week or so.

Edited by Danyal Arabi