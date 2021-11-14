Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks: Return of black hole, OG Fortnite map, Marvel collaboration, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been the center of attention for a while, given its ever-changing dynamics. Although the rumors are yet to be confirmed, fans are excited about the possibilities soon. A brand new map, MCU collaborations, and a mega end-of-season event featuring a black hole are all on the cards.

At the moment, leaks and speculation are the only bits of information available to players. Nevertheless, they do provide some insights into the future and things to expect in the new chapter.

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks keep getting more convincing

1) Black hole event and OG Fortnite map

Fortnitebrcentral @FortniteCubedS8 Chapter 3 might release with the another black hole, as you can see here, Donald mustard ceo of fortnite, has changes his banner to this, and location to *Reality Zero* What do you think? Chapter 3 might release with the another black hole, as you can see here, Donald mustard ceo of fortnite, has changes his banner to this, and location to *Reality Zero* What do you think?

The black hole files in-game were last updated at the start of the current season. However, nothing happened. There was no live event, no spacetime warping, and certainly no new map.

Nevertheless, based on recent leaks, the possibility of the black hole event happening soon cannot be overlooked. As mentioned by a YouTuber named Axomious, the Convergence gives off a sound similar to that of the black hole.

While this could be a mere coincidence, nothing is that simple in Fortnite. Much like the Cube Queen, Donald Mustard and the developers have preordained everything as well. The sounds may be subtle hints pointing towards the end of reality.

In addition to the black hole sound, Fortnite's "OG" music can also be heard playing when players are near the Convergence. While this could be developers merely reusing assets that suit the scenario, it may also be a hint.

Given that "OG" chests have been spotted in the current season, it has led many to believe that the old map may be coming back. This theory gained more traction after Epic Games tweeted a picture of Tilted Towers.

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel Looks like Tilted Towers will be returning very soon! We've all been waiting for this for a long time. #Fortnite Looks like Tilted Towers will be returning very soon! We've all been waiting for this for a long time. #Fortnite https://t.co/toRXyjK3wD

Whichever is the case, it's too soon to say for now. With the Fortnite 18.40 update due on November 16, it's unclear which direction the game will progress. Hopefully, leakers will be able to shed some light on the matter soon.

2) MCU Collaborations

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel



#Fortnite CONFIRMED: Spider-Man will be coming to the game EXTREMELY soon based on some information I have recently received from a reliable source. Expect it not to release this season it will be next season! CONFIRMED: Spider-Man will be coming to the game EXTREMELY soon based on some information I have recently received from a reliable source. Expect it not to release this season it will be next season!#Fortnite https://t.co/NxCmo1pEgu

With the Spiderman skin rumored to be added during Fortnite Chapter 3, there's no doubt that more MCU characters are coming to the game. However, given the limited amount of information, only a few speculations can be drawn.

Considering that collaborations are focused on movie releases, a few skins may be coming to the game soon. They are:

Doctor Strange

Scarlet Witch

Wong

Gorr the God Butcher

Valkyrie

Sylvie

Adam Warlock

The information presented in the article is based on leaks/speculations and is subject to change.

