Fortnite Chapter 3: Players offered $3000 if they find the Mythic Goldfish in game

Fortnite Chapter 3 is off to a good start and the community couldn't be happier. A brand new map, vibrant and diverse POIs, and of course, new opportunities to explore. Speaking of which, a 'golden' opportunity recently arose.

Jesse and Jordan Eckley, better known as the x2Twins, put out a reward for the first player to find a particular fish in-game. However, the task is much harder than it seems. To win the $3,000 prize, players have to obtain the Mythic Goldfish.

x2Twins @x2twins $3000 TO ANYONE THAT HAS MYTHIC GOLDFISH FOR THE BOYS $3000 TO ANYONE THAT HAS MYTHIC GOLDFISH FOR THE BOYS

This particular fish has a 1-in-1 million chance of being caught. It is the rarest item in-game, and most players won't ever get to see it. In fact, it's so rare that only a handful of players have ever caught it.

Why do x2Twins want players to find a Mythic Goldfish in Fortnite Chapter 3?

PWR Lachlan ⚡️ @LachlanYT Okay but a mythic goldfish sitting in your tent is possibly the biggest flex that’s ever existed in Fortnite BR Okay but a mythic goldfish sitting in your tent is possibly the biggest flex that’s ever existed in Fortnite BR

With the introduction of tents in Fortnite Chapter 3, loot has become transferable from game to game. Players can store items and carry them over to another match. With the help of these new mechanics, players can potentially transfer a Mythic Goldfish to the x2Twins in-game.

Since fishing to obtain one is next to impossible, paying others to find it is the more viable option. However, the question arises- "What exactly does the Mythic Goldfish do?"

Mythic Goldfish stats and uses

Unlike other fish in-game, the Mythic Goldfish cannot be consumed. It does not heal injuries or rejuvenate shields. In fact, the fish is not even alive. It is merely a golden fish fitted on top of a stand, mimicking a trophy of sorts.

Still, the item is beyond useful. It is a Mythic throwable item which can one-shot players with full HP and shields. Additionally, it also does 200 damage to structures and builds.

Unlike other grenades, they can be reused. This makes it an extremely dangerous double-edged sword. If the player fails to hit the opponent with the Mythic Goldfish, it can be picked up and used against them.

Is anyone going to find a Mythic Goldfish in Fortnite Chapter 3?

LAZAR @Lazarbeam @x2twins im about to offer 10k out of spite for not thinking about this first @x2twins im about to offer 10k out of spite for not thinking about this first

Yes, someone is bound to stumble across it in-game. The only question is, "When?" Given its rarity, it's easier to get a 360° no-scope blindfolded than it is to find this item.

Nevertheless, with over 100 days left for Fortnite Chapter 3 to end, it may be possible for a few players to obtain this elusive item. However, it's left to be seen if it can indeed be stored within a tent for future use.

