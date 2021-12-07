Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: NPC Locations, Mythic Weapons, Vault locations, and more 

Everything players knew about Fortnite has changed since Chapter 3 Season 1 arrived. New NPCs, a new map, and many new items and weapons have arrived. As Epic Games puts it, Loopers have to be "re-oriented" with the battle royale game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has over 20 NPCs and seven new weapons. All the new weapons will be getting the Mythic variants. However, as of now, only the MK-Seven has a Mythic variant that can be obtained by defeating The Foundation.

Talking to NPCs and opening the Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 can be important for Quests. Vaults are also good for rare weapons and good loot in general. Therefore, a guide to everything new in the ongoing season will certainly be valuable for players.

Everything important in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The most important thing to know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is the NPC locations. Although there are over 20 characters on the island, only a few of them are important, such as The Foundation with the Mythic MK-Seven AR or the Scientist with "The Device" item.

Below is a list of all the important NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and their locations:

The Foundation - Mythic MK-Seven AR: The Sanctuary The Visitor - Hire as friendly NPC/Epic Ranger AR: Biggest Coral Island on the eastern shore Guaco - Spider-Man Web-shooter in Arena/Exotic Chili Chug Splash and Epic Sidearm Pistol: Greasy Grove Mancake - Exotic Marksman Six Shooter/Epic Weapons: Butter Barn The Scientist - Hop Rock Dualies: Southern part of the Sanctuary Lt. John Llama - Boom Sniper Rifle: South of the lake near Logjam Lumberyard Bunker Jonesy - The Dub: The Joneses

All Vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Epic Games has brought back Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and there are seven of these on the islands. Players need to open Vaults for some Daily Quests or just in case they need better loot.

Below are the locations to all the Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1:

Near Daily Bugle

Island East of Sanctuary

South of Condo Canyon and southeast of Chonker’s Speedway.

South-west of Greasy Grove.

North of Camp Cuddle.

Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard.

Directly south of Shifty Shafts, southwest of Coney Crossroads.

Fortnite Vault locations in Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

Also Read Article Continues below

Knowing the location of all these NPCs and Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is going to be extremely useful for players. They can keep these in mind before jumping into games to easily complete quests and obtain good loot as early in the game as possible.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider