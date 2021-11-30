Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Top 5 'dead' characters who may return in the new season

Fortnite has seen several characters being introduced to the lore. Starting from the beginning to Chapter 2 Season 8, these characters have added different dimensions to the storyline, making the game even more interesting.

Even though many characters continue to feature in the game, fate hasn't been the same for everyone. Some of the characters have suffered horrendous deaths, while others have disappeared mysteriously.

Even though these disappeared characters are taken to be dead, they might make a surprise return to the game. With Chapter 3 just around the corner, gamers are eager to know which five dead characters may return in the upcoming season.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Dead characters who may return to the game

5) Grotto Henchmen

The Fortnite Chapter 3 leak indicated the return of the Grotto. This could mean that the Grotto Henchmen may return to the game once again.

The Grotto Henchman guarded the Grotto and didn't hesitate to take down loopers. However, with the arrival of Shadows on the island, the Grotto Henchmen were removed, and it is believed that Shadow Henchmen carried out the elimination.

Since there was no concrete evidence, its return to Chapter 3 won't be surprising at all.

4) Raz

One of the wisest characters in Fortnite ever, Raz wanted to study the Spire's mystery and gain more knowledge about the loop and the Seven. However, his venture cost him dearly as he was corrupted. It was his powers that attracted the Last Reality to the island.

Eventually, the Spire exploded following the arrival of the aliens. Raz was nowhere to be found and hasn't even been traced to this day. He is considered to be dead. However, it won't be a surprise if he makes a return in Fortnite Chapter 3.

3) Ice King

The Ice King and its rival, the Prisoner, engaged in a fierce tussle with one another. To stop the Prisoner, the Ice King released the Ice Cube Monsters. However, they were eliminated without any issues.

In order to give a befitting reply, the Prisoner used the volcano which appeared on the island. The volcano's eruption destroyed several POIs, and even the Ice King was removed from the map.

Fortnite Chapter 3 will be released in December. Therefore, it won't be surprising if we get to see the Ice King once again.

2) The Foundation

The Foundation is the leader of the Seven and possesses immense knowledge about the Cube and the Zero Point. He decided to assist Agent Jonesy to fix the Zero Point. However, he sealed himself within it to make it stable.

The Alien faction wanted to destroy the Fortnite Zero Point. However, they failed miserably, which pushed it into the Bridge. During the process, the Foundation was ejected out of the Zero Point.

The whereabouts of the Foundation remain unknown, although several theories have surfaced in the community. Even though loopers take him to be dead, the Foundation can return to Chapter 3, and the developers may bring out the coveted skin that loopers have been eager to own in the game.

1) Midas

The man with the golden touch is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite. Midas has gathered a considerable fan base owing to his charming charisma and the will to evade from the loop.

Back in Chapter 2 Season 3, a cinematic trailer revealed a shark eating up Midas following the failure of the Doomsday device. He hasn't featured in the game ever since, although his snapshots have appeared time and again.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 taking loopers into a different reality, Midas may make a return to foil the IOs plan and try to escape the loop.

