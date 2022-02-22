Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 alleged leak shows Dr. Strange skin: True or hoax?

Fortnite might be receiving yet another Marvel skin to add to the collaboration following an interesting YouTube leak that gained loads of attention. Epic Games's partnership with Marvel might be the most successful crossover in the game's history, so another skin from the superhero universe isn't hard to believe.

Spider-Man recently took over at the start of Chapter 3, sending gamers and fans into a frenzy at the massive amount of content added. Now, Dr. Strange might have a chance to take the reins and continue the success of the Marvel collaboration. However, any information on the skin is pure speculation at this point.

Fortnite leaks hint at Dr. Strange's appearance in the near future

A YouTube video released by a user named Valcon revealed an animation involving Fortnite characters. While the clip is short and slightly confusing, it features Dr. Strange in the mix and gives a bit of momentum to a Chapter 3 live event players might see in the upcoming weeks.

Many players stated their excitement for the potential Dr. Strange crossover, but plenty of others expressed their skepticism as well. In the comment section of the video, Valcon explains that it is uncertain if the collaboration will take place.

Jet  @jetisgaming i really hope dr strange looks this good in fortnite i really hope dr strange looks this good in fortnite https://t.co/nMCoLGZ6uy

Dr. Strange's skin could easily pair with the sequel movie set to release in May 2022. Epic Games has a long history of releasing skins to ride along the hype from movies, TV shows, and other forms of media.

Rex - Fortnite News @RexFNx Dr. Strange & Wanda coming to Fortnite this year.



Mark my words. Dr. Strange & Wanda coming to Fortnite this year. Mark my words.

Some fans have predicted Dr. Strange's skin as a result of this pattern followed by the Fortnite and Marvel collaborations. Even if it's just currently a concept, most players are hoping to see a greatly designed character that they all love make it to the game.

Epic Games might unveil more information in the near future, so players will have to sit tight for now until the muddiness clears. Tons of hints point towards Dr. Strange, but leaks have led to dead ends in the past.

Edited by Siddharth Satish