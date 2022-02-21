Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Everything we know so far 

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 due to begin on March 20, 2022, the anticipation within the community is slowly building. With more leaks coming out each passing day, a lot of new content is expected.

While a few speculations can be drawn based on current leaks, all of this is subject to change under Epic Games' discretion. Nevertheless, here are a few things that players can expect to see in-game next season.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Players can expect to see these be implemented in-game during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Tilted Towers may get destroyed

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory We just got Tilted Towers back, but i'm a little bit scared..



Three upcoming craters, all located around Tilted Towers.



Are they foreshadowing something?... We just got Tilted Towers back, but i'm a little bit scared..Three upcoming craters, all located around Tilted Towers. Are they foreshadowing something?... https://t.co/yTfyXEHwAv

Tilted Towers was added to Fortnite Chapter 3 right after the snow had melted. The iconic location became a hot-drop zone for days, and players landed there to test their mettle in combat.

Sadly, according to a few leakers, the POI may be scheduled for destruction in the coming weeks. While there's no timeline in place, things are bound to get shaky with earthquakes happening in-game. Nevertheless, it's still too soon to jump to conclusions.

2) Peacekeeper collaboration

inferno 🎟 @InfernoDrawz imagine this isn't peacemaker and john cena is revealed to be playing a lore significant role in fortnite imagine this isn't peacemaker and john cena is revealed to be playing a lore significant role in fortnite https://t.co/VfaI0hQj0V

WWE Superstar John Cena posted an image of the island's flipside on social media. Without any context or explanation, it isn't easy to understand what was implied.

According to the community, the picture was the first official teaser for an upcoming collaboration. However, it's unknown what part he'll play in-game. While the Peacemaker and John Cena skin are the most logical answers, the possibility of him as a character cannot be ruled out.

3) New mechanics

Fortnite News & Leaks @FortniteNwsHub



- It will increase your running speed when activated, and will slowly increase more while going downhill

- The more your speed increases while going downhill the more the camera will shake



Via

#Fortnite Info about upcoming Tactical Sprint mechanic:- It will increase your running speed when activated, and will slowly increase more while going downhill- The more your speed increases while going downhill the more the camera will shakeVia @HYPEX Info about upcoming Tactical Sprint mechanic:- It will increase your running speed when activated, and will slowly increase more while going downhill- The more your speed increases while going downhill the more the camera will shakeVia @HYPEX #Fortnite https://t.co/nV1bGDAPk2

Currently, the developers are working on three new mechanics in Fortnite - Clamber, Tactical Overshield, and Tactical Sprint. While details regarding the former two are inconclusive for the time being, the latter is all but complete.

The new tags for Tactical Sprint were added to the game during the update v19.30. While new mechanics may be implemented in the next update, the developers will likely be saving this for next season.

4) Drivable tanks

HYPEX @HYPEX codenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. Epic are working on a Tank vehiclecodenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. Epic are working on a Tank vehicle 👀 codenamed "TreadVehicle", no other info about this vehicle but i ASSUME it's a drivable driller because it also has those tread wheels.. https://t.co/UWgGNYqyRN

If the leaks turn out to be accurate, a new type of vehicle classified as a tank will be added during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. According to leakers, the tank will belong to the Imagined Order.

Currently, there is no information about its abilities or firepower. However, since vehicles with weapons have been in the game before, this one may also have offensive capabilities.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar