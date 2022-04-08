How to get Ezio and Eivor (Assasins Creed) skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Over the years, Fortnite has seen countless collaborations. Most major brands have worked with Epic Games to introduce skins or cosmetics. Even brands like Balenciaga, Jordan and Street Fighter have partnered with the battle royale title. Assassin's Creed is one of the latest collaborations to enter the metaverse.

Both famed assassins Ezio Auditore and Eivor Varinsdottir from the Assassin's Creed franchise have arrived, so players can get them in Fortnite. Here's how.

Assassin's Creed skins are available in Fortnite, here's how to get them

14 hours ago, Fortnite tweeted that the iconic assassins had finally arrived. They officially landed in the Item Shop and are still available for purchase after being leaked weeks ago.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Requiescat in pace.



Grab legendary assassin Ezio Auditore along with Eivor Varinsdottir now! Get the Tales from the Animus Bundle to also get a Spray, Loading Screen, Emoticon and Banner. Requiescat in pace.Grab legendary assassin Ezio Auditore along with Eivor Varinsdottir now! Get the Tales from the Animus Bundle to also get a Spray, Loading Screen, Emoticon and Banner. https://t.co/phkXsRlB74

Fortnite gamers can check out the Item Shop for these skins and other items as they have their own section in the shop. Collaborations have been receiving their own sections for a long time. The top section of the current battle pass is called "Tales from the Animus" and has every Assassin's Creed cosmetic available.

The only current way to acquire these skins is through the shop, which means players can only get them with V-Bucks. As mentioned in the official announcement tweet, they are available in a bundle.

The following items are available through the bundle or individual purchase:

Ezio Auditore outfit (1,800 V-Bucks)

Eivor Varinsdottir outfit (1,800 V-Bucks)

Eivor's Shield back bling

Handaxes of the Raven Clan harvesting tool

Wolf-kissed Longboat glider (800 V-Bucks)

Wolf-kissed spray

Raven Clan emoticon

Banner Icon

Eivor's Fury loading screen

Assassin's Strike emote

Viking War Cry emote

All of the items listed above are available in the Tales from the Animus bundle, which costs 2,800 V-Bucks. Players will save a lot of V-Bucks purchasing this way because the two skins alone cost 3,600 V-Bucks.

The Assassin's Strike emote comes with the Ezio Auditore skin. Conversely, the Eivor Varinsdottir skin comes with Eivor's Shield back bling, the Handaxes of the Raven Clan harvesting tool, and the Viking War Cry emote.

Eivor Varinsdottir skin (Image via Epic Games)

Everything else is only available in the bundle, so that is the recommended method of purchase. They're in the Item Shop now, but they won't always be. Each night sees the shop change, so there is a chance they could leave any night at 8 pm EST.

The Ezio Auditore skin was previously available to players who pre-ordered the latest Assassin's Creed: Valhalla game through the Epic Games launcher, but that was prior to March 10.

