Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leak shows footage of the upcoming AR

According to credible Fortnite leaker HYPEX, a new Mythic Thermal AR is set to make its way to the game in Chapter 3 Season 2. With the upcoming Fortnite season, players were hoping to get a new weapon and see multiple issues fixed as well. When combined with the popular MK-Seven, it might change the assault rifles' meta altogether.

Weapons in the game have a different take altogether, which redefined the battle royale genre. From long range snipers to close combat SMGs, the meta around these items and weapons is growing every day and players can't get enough of it.

With the latest Chapter 3 Season 1, loopers were introduced to new weapons like the Stinger SMG, MK-Seven, Striker Pump Shotgun, and more, which caused the meta to break down. But with concurrent updates every week and Epic's attempts to fix the balance between them, the 'spray and pray' meta still remains.

Fortnite leak shows Mythic Thermal AR upcoming to Chapter 3 Season 2

Mythic Stats:

- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot

The Mythic Thermal AR i leaked a month ago is still coming, for Season 2.. The normal Thermal ARs have been buffed to become fully automatic, the Mythic one too

A recent leak made by HYPEX shows that a new weapon, much along the lines of the old Scoped Thermal AR, is returning to the game, but is fused with the mechanics of the current MK-Seven. The weapon, codenamed 'Mythic Thermal AR,' carries a thermal scope, a first-person perspective much like the MK-7 and is speculated to be fully automatic as compared to its predecessor.

The leak further goes on to explain its stats, which inflict 39 body or builds damage and 78 headshot damage to players. It holds a clip size of 15 bullets and has a 2 second reload time which is relatively a bit slower than the current MK-7 but won't make much of a difference. However, the fire rate of the weapon is insane. It can fire 1.8 shots per second with a 70 DPS.

Now, as compared to OG Scoped AR, these stats are overpowered and can ultimately lead players to switch their preferences from the current AR meta to the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 weapon.

Players abusing the weapons meta in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Players in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 observed the imbalance in weapons and took full advantage of it. From breaking and shooting through builds, to removing shotguns from their loadouts altogether, loopers have experienced the most 'spray and pray' meta ever in-game.

Several pros in the arena and the current FNCS have been fully relying on weapons like the Stinger SMG, Machine Pistols and MK-7 to W-Key their opponents and dominate the lobbies.

Several weapons and their stats have been nerfed in the past few updates. However, the meta remains and players speculate that it will remain until either the weapons are vaulted or are given a complete revamp of their overall stats.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan